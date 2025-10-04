Craughwell advance after extra-time as Offaly champions Kilcormac-Killoughey survive Birr scare

Galway SHC Quarter-Final

Roscommon SFC Semi-Final

Offaly SHC Semi-Final

Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-24 Birr 1-20

CRAUGHWELL AND TURLOUGHMORE have advanced to the semi-finals of the Galway SHC after a quarter-final double-header at Kenny Park.

The first quarter-final was a thrilling encounter as Craughwell and Sarsfields went to extra-time to determine a winner. A goal for each side in the dying moments brought the game to an exciting conclusion as Sarsfields looked to be on course for victory when Diarmuid Mac Cárthaigh crashed a shot to the net.

But Craughwell responded from the next attack with Adam Clarke supplying his side’s second goal of the game to secure their place in the final four.

Turloughmore won today’s other quarter-final, slamming five goals past Oranmore-Maree to comfortably progress.

The 2020 and 2023 finalists were trailing 0-13 to 1-6 at half-time but Cillian Whelan, Sean Loftus, Dara Whelan all found the net for Turloughmore while Barry Callanan helped himself to two goals to complete a 10-point win.

The remaining semi-finalists will be confirmed after tomorrow’s set of quarter-finals as St Thomas’ take on Tommy Larkins before Clarinbridge face the defending champions Loughrea.

In the Roscommon SFC, last year’s Connacht finalists Pádraig Pearses racked up 5-20 as they ended St Faithleach’s bid for a first county title in 60 years.

Pearses led by a point — 0-6 to 0-5 — when Conor Ryan capped a fine team move to net their first goal in Kiltoom.

The Roscommon champions never looked back, with Jack Tumulty raising their second green flag just two minutes later. Pearses led by 17 at the break, with a brace of further goals in the second half by Eoin Colleran, on either side of a fourth team goal by Declan Kenny, easing the holders into another final.

The 2024 All-Ireland finalists St Brigid’s feature in the other semi-final tomorrow against neighbours Clann na nGael.

Offaly SHC three-in-a-row chasers Kilcormac-Killoughey have reached the final after surviving a tense battle against Birr, squeezing through with a one-point victory.

Birr held a 1-9 to 0-11 lead at half-time after a brilliant goal from Ailbe Watkins, and an Eoghan Cahill free gave them a three-point lead after 43 minutes.

But the champions levelled through points from Daniel Hand, Adam Screeney and Charlie Mitchell. The sides continued to trade points throughout the final quarter before Mitchell hit the decisive score to keep Kilcormac-Killoughey’s three-in-a-row tilt alive.

The other semi-final is down for decision tomorrow as 2022 victors Shinrone play against Belmont.