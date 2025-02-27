Ireland's Ringrose to miss France clash after being handed ban

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose will miss his side’s round four Six Nations clash with France in Dublin on 8 March due to suspension.

An independent disciplinary panel handed Ringrose a three-game ban following his red card against Wales last weekend, although the suspension will be reduced to two matches if the outside centre completes ‘tackle school’.

That means Ringrose is in line to return for Ireland’s final Six Nations game against Italy.

His suspension includes Leinster’s game against Cardiff in the URC this weekend, as well as the France game in the Six Nations.

Ringrose was shown a yellow card late in the first half of Ireland’s win over Wales for a high tackle on Ben Thomas, with referee Christophe Ridley sending the incident for an off-field review.

Foul play review officer Matteo Liperini decided the yellow should be upgraded to red, with Ringrose replaced by Bundee Aki after the 20-minute red card window.

The independent disciplinary panel has now upheld that decision and opted for a mid-range entry point of six weeks in his ban, before cutting off 50% due to Ringrose “accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors.”

“Ireland number 13, Garry Ringrose, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee this morning via video link having received a 20 minute red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 in the match between Wales and Ireland on Saturday 22nd February 2025,” reads the official Six Nations statement.

“The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Matthew Weaver KC (England), joined by former international players Leon Lloyd (England) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).

“The Disciplinary Committee has upheld the red card issued to the player and by applying World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, have determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate. In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors, they have applied the maximum 50% reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches.

“The suspension will cover the following matches;

1 March 2025 – Leinster vs Cardiff, United Rugby Championship

8 March 2025 – Ireland vs France, Guinness Men’s Six Nations

15 March 2025 – Italy vs Ireland, Guinness Men’s Six Nations*

“*The player has additionally been given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme, which will, if successfully completed, replace the final match of their sanction and which is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.”