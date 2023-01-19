Dundalk announce former defender Brian Gartland as head of football operations

DUNDALK FC HAVE announced Brian Gartland as the club’s new head of football operations.

The former Dundalk defender announced his retirement last month, but has been quickly moved into a new role at the club.

The club say Gartland will work closely with the club’s owners, board and head coach Stephen O’Donnell on all aspects of football-related activities, including player recruitment, scouting, analysis, technical and medical support, player welfare and planning.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my stay at the club in a role that I’m really excited about,” Gartland told dundalkfc.com.

Advertisement

“The current focus now is to work with Stephen to bring in new additions and create an environment for the first-team to be successful.”

Gartland will also be responsible for developing long-term structures across the club, including the academy system.

“Our academy teams had a brilliant year in 2022 and, alongside our academy director Derek Boyle, who has done an outstanding job, I want to ensure we build on that and continue to nurture the talented players and coaches that we have in our underage set up.

“This position will help to strengthen the link between our first team and the academy and ensure that our underage players have a seamless pathway from underage to senior level.”

“From the moment we first spoke to Brian and explained our vision for the role and how we saw him playing a part in the club going forward, we knew he was exactly the person we wanted,” added Dundalk chairman Sean O’Connor.



He has character, IP, and the understanding of what it takes to be a successful player, he knows how to instil a culture of success at the club, and he knows how to connect the club with the fans and the community.

“A big part of his job right now is identifying players that have the right attributes to fit in with Stephen’s style of play and have the right character to be at the club. He has already shown his strength in that area by securing our four top targets within the past week.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“Off the field, he has an understanding of business which adds a different dimension to the role and that knowledge is something we really wanted to harness and keep at Oriel Park. It’s a really exciting appointment for the club.”

“It’s very important to keep someone like Brian, who enjoyed so much success here as a player, as part of the fabric of the club,” said head coach O’Donnell.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for him and he has really taken to it. There is an awful lot to the technical side of the game now in terms of contract negotiations, dealing with agents and creating an environment for players to maximise their potential and Brian’s skillset will really help us in those areas.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!