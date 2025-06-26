Greg Taylor set to leave Celtic - reports

CELTIC’S HOPES of retaining Greg Taylor appear to be over as the out-of-contract Scotland left-back is reportedly preparing to sign for PAOK.

The 27-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for the Hoops since joining from Kilmarnock in 2019, but he now looks set to continue his career in the Greek Super League.

The return of fellow left-back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal this summer has been a factor in Taylor’s decision not to sign a new contract to extend his stay in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had spoken in recent months about his hope that Taylor would choose to remain at Parkhead and “dovetail” with Tierney.

“Greg’s game is perfect for how we work and how we play, which is why I want to keep him so much,” Rodgers said in April.

“He knows how we all feel about him here. It’s a big decision at 27. If you’re going to commit, you’re committing for four or five years. So you’re pretty much saying this is your big contract here for the next four or five years.

“He’s absolutely every right to just take his time and try and get his value met, so I totally understand that.”

Taylor was also the subject of interest from Copenhagen but is reportedly going to head to Greece in the coming days to finalise his move.

Another Celtic player whose future is in doubt is winger Nicolas Kuhn, who has emerged as a target for Como and RB Leipzig.

The Hoops, who have signed Tierney and goalkeeper Ross Doohan this summer, are closing on a deal to sign Sweden forward Benjamin Nygren, 23, from Nordsjaelland.