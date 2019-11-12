This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France captain Guirado ruled out of Six Nations after rupturing bicep on Montpellier debut

The hooker is expected to be sidelined for five months, and will miss his club’s opening European Champions Cup fixture against Connacht.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 4:25 PM
Guirado walking off the pitch after France were eliminated from the World Cup by Wales.
Image: David Davies
Guirado walking off the pitch after France were eliminated from the World Cup by Wales.
Guirado walking off the pitch after France were eliminated from the World Cup by Wales.
Image: David Davies

GUILHEM GUIRADO WILL miss the Six Nations after the France captain was ruled out for five months with a ruptured bicep.

Guirado suffered the injury just before the hour-mark on his Montpellier debut in a 19-19 Top 14 draw against his former club Toulon at Stade Mayol on Saturday.

Montpellier revealed today that the hooker is to undergo surgery and will not be available until April.

The 33-year-old will play no part in Les Bleus’ Six Nations campaign under Fabien Galthie, who replaced Jacques Brunel after the Rugby World Cup.

Montpellier have also lost wing Jim Nagusa for 10 weeks due to a knee injury.

Two-time Top 14 champions Montpellier travel to Connacht for their first European Champions Cup Pool 5 fixture on Sunday.

