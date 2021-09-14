Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

Liverpool expect Elliott to return this season after successful ankle surgery

The youngster left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s win over Leeds.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 9:09 PM
38 minutes ago 911 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5549172
Elliott suffered a
Image: PA
Elliott suffered a
Elliott suffered a
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL ATTACKER HARVEY Elliott is expected to play again this season after undergoing successful surgery on a fracture dislocation of his left ankle.

The 18-year-old was carried off in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Elland Road with an injury which left some of his team-mates visibly distressed following a tackle which saw Pascal Struijk sent off – a dismissal Leeds are appealing against.

Elliott underwent an operation on Tuesday and will subsequently begin a programme of rehabilitation.

“Harvey sustained a fracture dislocation of his left ankle during the game,” club doctor Dr Jim Moxon told liverpoolfc.com.

“We were able to reduce the dislocation immediately on the pitch and Harvey had surgery today to repair the fracture and ligaments damaged in the incident.

“The operation was a success so his comeback starts now.

“We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

The news will come as a positive to manager Jurgen Klopp, who had been awaiting news of the surgery and said Elliott “was in the best possible place. He took it (and) accepted already that he would be out for a while”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker said: “The medical staff obviously had to work hard to give him the best conditions for recovery but Harvey knows that we are here for him whenever he needs us.

“We are a real unit as a team. We celebrate together, and when an important player gets injured we are injured together for him.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie