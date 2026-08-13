Children in Ireland should not be heading footballs

THERE ARE FOOTBALLERS at the highest level who rarely if ever head the ball. Peter Crouch told us what we’d long known to be true some years ago in his book, How to be a Footballer.

“I still like heading the ball. You might assume that all professional players feel the same way, but alas that’s not true. I know established Premier League stars who would rather not.”

If heading is a fundamental skill of the game then avoiding headers is a more advanced one for professionals ‘who would rather not’. We have seen them in action at our favourite clubs for many a long season.

They play in positions where they are less likely to have to head the ball: on the wing, central midfield even, definitely not centre-half or striker. They stand on the post at corners – any headers there will be a clearance from another header. They run in behind instead of going up for the ball. Or, they jump and make it look like they want to head the ball when really they have no such intention.

Nobody should really blame these players given what we now know about the risks inherent with heading.

And, going back years, even the unpaid hoofers at the lowest level understood what a pain in the head felt like. Meeting a goalie’s punt or attacking a cross in defence or attack is sore. Plenty of hard men didn’t seem to feel or mind the pain, but I can’t claim to have been one and headed the ball for the same reason many others did: because you were supposed to. I don’t bother now, not that anyone in the astro cage would notice or care.

Far more attention is paid to players who are even less suited to heading the ball: children. There are still no restrictions on heading the ball for youngsters here, unlike in neighbouring countries.

Deliberate heading of the ball has been removed from grassroots football matches in England at U12 level and below.

The Scottish Football Association has banned heading in training for U12 age and below.

In Ireland, there is instead a focus on appropriate ball weight for kids.

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“The Association continues to liaise with Uefa on best practice in this area and would encourage coaches to apply limited repetition of heading the ball in training sessions,” the FAI added in a statement to The 42.

You’ll hear the point made in Ireland that heading the ball is rare in children’s football. But it does happen. You’d sometimes see a corner swung in during a kids’ game. Team A has a big lad happy to put his head on it. Team B have a collection of lads who would be happy enough not to. So the ball ends up in the net to the sound of coaches and parents shouting about the need for the ball to be attacked, for it to be headed clear!

Bravery

From a young age, the message goes out that your willingness to put your head on it is commensurate with your bravery and commitment to your team.

To be fair, it can be a reliable measure of these qualities. But the price is not understood by the participant at the time. How could a child know?

How could they know that they play by far the most popular sport on the planet, that they are one of 250 million across the world who take part, and in the world’s pastime there is a fundamental element of it which can damage your brain.

The link between dementia and heading the football has long been established. Recently, researchers at Loughborough University have discovered a previously unreported “pressure wave energy transfer” which happens at the point of impact with a header. Modern footballs are in many cases no less severe on the brain than old, leather models. The ambition of the research, which you can read about here, is to develop a football which is safe to head. This most noble of aims will take time to realise.

For the players of today, and yesterday, it is too late.

Last month, a coroner’s court ruled that England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles died with a brain condition caused by repeatedly heading a football.

Nobby Stiles, second from the left, on Man United's 1968 European Cup winning team. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Stiles, a former Manchester United midfielder, died almost six years ago aged 78. Expert analysis of his brain showed his severe dementia was as a result of Alzheimer’s disease but also the condition, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has been associated with head trauma from heading a ball.

In January an inquest into the death of Gordon McQueen, 70, a former Leeds, Manchester United and Scotland defender found heading the ball was “likely” to have contributed to a brain injury which was a factor in his death.

McQueen was also diagnosed with CTE.

His daughter, Hayley McQueen, said England’s 1966 World Cup winning team had now been “pretty much wiped out” by neurodegenerative disease, with Geoff Hurst the last living member of the 11 that beat West Germany at Wembley.

Gordon McQueen in action for United in 1982. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There is a general understanding when it comes to professional sport that athletes take on far greater physical risk than the average citizen going about their work. Still, should that risk extend to brain damage for doing something which is a natural part of the game?

And the millions of participants of various sports below the elite level know that we can and do get injured the same as professionals. Be it Anfield or your local football cage, the human body remains the human body.

One of the more distressing elements of life now is in how risk is managed out – and often in the wrong areas. You can have primary school kids who are not allowed to kick a ball around at break time, or even run, but are then encouraged to get up and head that ball clear on a Saturday morning.

Life itself is full of peril and you have to try to raise robust and resilient children to deal with the physical and mental challenges of the world. Sport, and in particular soccer given its reach, plays a huge part in that.

Heading the ball does not make someone robust and resilient. It has been proved to make you more likely to be less so as the years pass towards old age.

The logic for adults to head the ball appears more and more flimsy. Modern policies of limiting the amount of training reps seem a tacit agreement that it is bad for you.

There is no serious conversation about removing heading from football. This could be partly due to fear of the unknown. Heading has been an integral part of the game since there has been a game. To take it out would be to essentially end one sport and begin another.

The more we know, the more that seems like the best and most rational action to take, even though that is unlikely to be countenanced for adults.

Yet, as children around much of Ireland get ready for another season, there is no good reason at all why they should be heading the ball. If we cannot take the lead, then we should at least not be laggards in something so fundamental to human health.