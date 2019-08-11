This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Humans of the LOI: The famous soup of Finn Park

Pat and Margaret set up a shop in Finn Park to help bring in funds for the Donegal club. 22 years later, and their homemade soup is the main attraction.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 9:30 PM
35 minutes ago 2,396 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4761252

IF FOOTBALL IN Ireland only went ahead when the weather was good, the game would surely have died out a long time ago. 

Thankfully, the most loyal of League of Ireland fans aren’t deterred by the clinging damp jeans that come on the wetter nights, and when making the long journey to Finn Park in Ballybofey, the most loyal of those are rewarded with a cup of warm homemade soup.

Pat and Margaret began selling their chicken and vegetable soup 22 years ago in a small cabin just inside the gates of the ground. It has since become a staple for both Harps’ fans and visiting support. 

During the winter, they could go through five or six pots of the stuff. 

We visited Finn Park for Harps’ win over Bohemians last week, and despite being one of the warmer days of the year, a couple of pots of soup were still sold. 

“They won’t leave Finn Park unless they get soup. It’s traditional.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

If the video doesn’t play correctly, click here. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie