All-Ireland holders Na Fianna march on, O'Loughlin Gaels reach third Kilkenny final in a row

Dublin senior hurling semi-finals

Lucan Sarsfields 1-21 Ballyboden St-Enda’s 1-17

Kilmacud Crokes 0-17 Na Fianna 2-22

Kilkenny senior hurling semi-finals

Mullinavat 2-16 O’Loughlin Gaels 1-20

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-21 Dicksboro 1-16

Kildare senior hurling final

Naas 3-15 Maynooth 0-16

Wexford senior hurling semi-finals

Rathnure St. Annes 0-21 Naomh Éanna 1-15

St Martin’s 1-22 Ferns St Aidan’s 3-9

Wicklow senior hurling final

Carnew Emmets 0-16 Bray Emmets 2-08

Tipperary senior hurling Semi-final

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND champions Na Fianna have returned to the Dublin SHC final after eventually shaking off the challenge of Kilmacud Crokes.

Two goals in as many minutes proved crucial as AJ Murphy and Brian Ryan both lifted green flags to help Na Fianna prevail and keep their three-in-a-row tilt on course.

In what was a repeat of last year’s county final, the sides were deadlocked at 0-10 apiece at half-time today.

The sides traded scores in the second half, with Na Fianna opening up a five-point lead when Murphy struck for the net coming into the final 10 minutes. Ryan’s major shortly after put considerable daylight between the teams to ease the champions into the final.

Lucan Sarsfields will provide the opposition as they overcame Ballyboden St Enda’s in today’s other semi-final.

Lucan, who have not contested the Dublin SHC final in 12 years, were 0-16 0-7 clear at half-time. A Darragh Kenny penalty shortly after the restart sparked a revival for Ballyboden who reduced the gap to one point before Ben Coffey converted a penalty at the other end to extend Lucan’s advantage.

Points from Timmy Hammersley and Niall Ryan kept Ballyboden in the hunt but Lucan held firm as Coffey finished with a personal tally of 1-11 to march on.

Meanwhile, O’Loughlin Gaels and Ballyhale Shamrocks will contest the Kilkenny SHC final for the third time in the five seasons.

It will be a third successive Kilkenny SHC final for O’Loughlin Gaels after emerging as narrow one-point winners over Mullinavat.

The 2023 champions lead by 1-11 to 1-6 at half-time, with Mullinavat grabbing an early goal through a penalty converted by John Walsh. O’Loughlin Gaels responded quickly when Owen Wall rattled the net to make it 1-3 to 1-2 in the opening quarter.

Despite trailing by five points at the break, Mullinavat continued to battle in the second half and a Mick Malone goal in the 50th minute left just two points between the sides.

But it was Brian Hogan’s side who held out for the victory as Mark Bergin and Fionan Mackessy combined for 0-12 to assure safe passage to the county final.

It was also a tight victory for Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks who edged out Dicksboro by just two points.

They did so despite losing Paddy Mullen to a red card in the first half as the sides went into the half-time break at 1-7 to 0-10 after Liam Moore scored a goal for Dicksboro in the 25th minute.

TJ Reid finished with 0-10 while Adrian Mullen hit four from play, and Eoin Cody chipped in with three points to help Ballyhale over the line while goalkeeper Dean Mason produced a brilliant double save to deny Cillian Hackett and Cillian Buckley in the closing stages.

Naas have been crowned Kildare SHC champions for the seventh year in a row after slamming three crucial goals past Maynooth in the final.

Killian Harrington scored the first goal of the game after just four minutes before Ferran O’Sullivan also netted in the 27th minute to give Naas a 2-9 to 0-6 lead at the break. Cathal Dowling looked to have supplied their third goal within a minute of the restart, but it was ruled out for a square ball.

Naas did find the net again through Cian Boran in the 39th minute and will now prepare to meet Carlow champions Mount Leinster Rangers in the opening round of Leinster championship.

In the Wexford SHC, champions St Martin’s have returned to the final where they will meet Rathnure St. Annes after both sides came through their respective semi-finals.

Wexford forward Rory O’Connor starred with 0-10 as the holders St Martin’s proved too strong for Ferns St Aidan’s.

St Martin’s were 0-7 0-3 up in the first half when a long range shot from Niall Murphy landed in their net. But the champions had a goal of their own just before half-time courtesy of Mikey Coleman to give St Martin’s a 1-11 to 1-6 lead at the interval.

The gap was out to seven on 42 minutes when Corey Byrne-Dunbar converted a penalty for Ferns to suggest a comeback could be on the cards.

But St Martin’s continued to tag on the points and a third Ferns goal from Ian Byrne did little to alter the outcome.

Rathnure St. Annes are back in the senior final for the first time since 2011 but it was Naomh Éanna who made the better start when they opened up a 0-4 0-0 lead after six minutes.

But Rathnure grew into the game as Mick Redmond and Luke Codd found their range to help level matters. Rathnure took a 0-9 0-8 lead int0 half-time but there was little to separate the sides as a tense battle continued in the second half.

Redmond and Codd featured prominently again as opened up a six-point lead while AJ Redmond also contributed to stretch their advantage with full-time looming.

A Cathal Dunbar goal reduced the gap to three with time almost up but goalkeeper Kyle Martin also produced a vital save to ensure victory for Rathnure.

Carnew Emmets became Wicklow SHC champions for the first time since 2009, as they overcame six-in-a-row winners Bray Emmets. Padraig Doyle and Andrew Conway provided goals for the holders but it wasn’t enough to retain their crown, as Eoin Kavanagh top-scored for Carnew Emmets with five points.