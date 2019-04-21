This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I don't go out - apart from football'

Jurgen Klopp admits he’s become a hermit amid Liverpool’s title chase.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 11:04 AM
1 hour ago 2,571 Views 2 Comments
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp said he is living like a hermit as the Reds close in on a potential drought-ending Premier League title.

Klopp’s Liverpool are second and a point behind defending champions Manchester City in their pursuit of a first league crown since 1990.

Liverpool are also preparing for a blockbuster Champions League semi-final with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Amid the title hype in Liverpool, Klopp revealed: “I don’t go out — apart from football.

Why should I? I have enough pairs of jeans to last me for the next 20 years, so I’m alright. I don’t go to the shops. I don’t do any of that.

“I can imagine the mood in the city is pretty good but I don’t need to hear it, I don’t need to see it.

“But it’s football, and for most of my life I have been a pure football supporter, so if my team was doing this I know what I would have been like. My favourite thing would have been a situation like we have now, where it is buzzing.

I can imagine people want to go out and celebrate, talk about it, but we are not part of that. We have to make sure it stays like this – and that’s no problem.

“I love the situation we are in, it’s really good, but of course we have to prove it every day and every game. It’s all good, but it’s not perfect, so we have to carry on working like we have been doing.”

Liverpool are in the midst of a 17-game unbeaten streak, including eight consecutive victories after their 4-1 second-leg rout of Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

