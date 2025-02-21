Ireland A team named for Bristol clash against England

THE IRELAND ‘A’ side has been announced for the clash with their English counterparts on Sunday afternoon in Bristol.

Ashton Gate hosts the clash for Mike Prendergast’s side, which has a 1pm kick-off.

Leinster’s Max Deegan is captain, one of six players who have been capped by Ireland at Test level, with Shane Daly, Ciaran Frawley, Tom O’Toole, Oli Jager, and Harry Byrne, the other players involved.

Advertisement

Frawley is selected at out-half alongside Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak, who was called into the squad after Connacht’s Ben Murphy was ruled out through injury.

The Ireland 'A' Match Day Squad for Sunday's clash in Bristol! 🟢#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 21, 2025

Hugh Gavin. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland A

(Club/Province/Test caps)

15. Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster) (2)

14. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

10. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster) (8)

9. Nathan Doak (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

1. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) (16)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

4. Evan O’Connell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

6. Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) (captain) (2)

7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)

8. Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

18. Oli Jager (Munster) (1)

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

21. Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

22. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster) (4)

23. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).