Ireland's back row and midfield calls intriguing as Farrell plots in Chicago

HAVING MISSED LAST November’s clash with the All Blacks in Dublin, Tadhg Furlong must be very excited about next Saturday’s game in Chicago.

The Wexford man loves the big occasions and, though he’s been part of many of them, including 2016 at Soldier Field, this will feel special for Furlong.

He only played 34 minutes for Ireland in the entirety of last season and his most recent start in the green jersey was all the way back in July 2024 against South Africa.

So, the revitalised Furlong will be looking to make up for lost time against the Kiwis and he is expected to form a very familiar-looking Irish front row with Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan.

Rónan Kelleher has played a game more than Sheehan for Leinster this season, so there might be temptation to start him and spring Sheehan off the bench, but it’s an excellent hooker combination either way.

Four-times capped Jack Boyle earned the back-up slot at loosehead last season, while the experienced Finlay Bealham has that role on the tighthead side. Thomas Clarkson is clearly the coming force in that position, however, and Farrell is a big fan.

Having played in the second row for all five of Ireland’s Six Nations games this year, Tadhg Beirne was at blindside flanker for the three Lions Tests in Australia under Farrell, so it will be interesting to see where he’s picked this time around. Whether at lock or blindside, Beirne will obviously be a pivotal figure for Ireland.

With Joe McCarthy missing due to injury, James Ryan looks sure to start in the second row.

The highly experienced Iain Henderson has been in good form so far this season with Ulster, giving him a strong chance of featuring against the Kiwis, while Ryan Baird and Thomas Ahern are the other second row options.

Of course, Baird and Ahern offer dynamic options at number six, from where their lineout qualities can pose a big threat in combination with the starting locks.

Tadhg Beirne will be key at lock or blindside. Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO Matteo Ciambelli / INPHO / INPHO

As ever, the make-up of the Irish back row will be intriguing.

Captain and number eight Caelan Doris hasn’t played since May due to his shoulder injury, but Ireland’s most recent update on him was positive and the 27-year-old has been part of their training sessions in Chicago this week.

This game against the All Blacks was always a target for Doris and the early hope was to have him available to feature.

Jack Conan has been brilliant in the eight jersey for Ireland and he excelled there for the Lions during the summer once again. Conan’s most recent start in green was at number six against Italy at the end of the Six Nations, so he’s another option there along with Beirne, Baird, Ahern, and Cian Prendergast.

Josh van der Flier is likely to continue as Ireland’s openside against the Kiwis. While Nick Timoney, Prendergast, and Doris can all play in that role, van der Flier has been at the heart of most of Ireland’s best performances under Farrell.

Jamison Gibson-Park had a rare off day last weekend as he made his first appearance of the season for Leinster but he has a huge amount of credit in the bank and Farrell will expect him to get back to his usual level very quickly.

That said, Farrell would welcome Craig Casey putting increased pressure on Gibson-Park, with the Munster man fit again after his recent hamstring injury.

Farrell has tended to keep Gibson-Park on the pitch for the vast majority of games with Ireland and the Lions, but it would be positive for Ireland to have a real one-two punch with him and Casey.

Jack Crowley is widely expected to be in Ireland’s number 10 shirt, which he wore for their most recent game against Portugal. The Munster man was outstanding in last weekend’s win over Leinster.

It’s worth stressing that Farrell is not a coach who is swayed by public opinion. He doesn’t select players based on one game or even just on recent form. Farrell takes a bigger-picture view of form over a long period – especially form in international rugby – and how he wants his team to play.

Jamison Gibson-Park remains a key figure. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Sam Prendergast forced his way into the role of first-choice at out-half last season and Farrell might continue in that manner but, all of that noted, Crowley’s early-season showings are impossible to ignore. Farrell respects players who rise to a challenge and Crowley has done that.

Garry Ringrose is fit again after missing the Lions Tests due to concussion, so he’s the favourite to start at outside centre, with Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, and Stuart McCloskey vying for the number 12 shirt.

Of course, Ireland now have Tom Farrell in the mix too and he has longstanding excellent form on his side, but it would be a surprise if he leapfrogs Ringrose for the number 13 shirt.

Aki and Henshaw carried injury niggles into this camp and it remains to be seen how they’re shaping up. If there is any doubt, McCloskey has regularly stepped up to deliver high-quality performances for Ireland.

It was telling that Ireland brought McCloskey on their July tour of Georgia and Portugal, with the 33-year-old starting both Tests and providing leadership. He’s someone who has earned serious respect in this set-up.

But Aki – generally first pick at number 12 for Farrell – and Henshaw have both been training with Ireland in Chicago this week, so will certainly hope to be involved.

With Mack Hansen and Calvin Nash both ruled out, Tommy O’Brien is favourite to start on the right wing for Ireland. He won his first two caps for Ireland there in July, scoring four tries as he built upon a brilliant season for Leinster. Next weekend is the ideal time to give him a shot at the highest level.

Given that Hugo Keenan is missing at fullback, Jamie Osborne looks likely to be wearing the number 15 shirt. He has generally been the next in line at fullback and both of his appearances for Leinster this season have come there.

James Lowe is the incumbent on the left wing and remains a class act, although Jacob Stockdale has continued his powerful form in that position for Ulster.

A back three of Lowe, O’Brien, and Osborne would be no surprise, even with Stockdale and Jimmy O’Brien providing alternative options.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 on Thursday at around 3pm Irish time.