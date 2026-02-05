The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
How did you rate Ireland's players on a night to forget in Paris?
Jamie Osborne
Votes
Tommy O'Brien
Votes
Garry Ringrose
Votes
Stuart McCloskey
Votes
Jacob Stockdale
Votes
Sam Prendergast
Votes
Jamison Gibson-Park
Votes
Jeremy Loughman
Votes
Dan Sheehan
Votes
Thomas Clarkson
Votes
Joe McCarthy
Votes
Tadhg Beirne
Votes
Cian Prendergast
Votes
Josh van der Flier
Votes
Caelan Doris
Votes
Replacements:
Ronan Kelleher
Votes
(For Sheehan, 62 mins)
Michael Milne
Votes
(For Loughman, 59 mins)
Finlay Bealham
Votes
(For Clarkson, 59 mins)
James Ryan
Votes
(For McCarthy, 49 mins)
Jack Conan
Votes
(For Prendergast, 49 mins)
Nick Timoney
Votes
(For van der Flier, 49 mins)
Craig Casey
Votes
(For Osborne, 73 mins)
Jack Crowley
Votes
(For O'Brien, 49 mins)
Head coach:
Andy Farrell
Votes
