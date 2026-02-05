More Stories
Nicolas Depoortere levels Jack Crowley with a tackle. Billy Stickland/INPHO
How did you rate Ireland's players on a night to forget in Paris?

Ireland were beaten out the gate by a brilliant French performance in the Stade de France.
10.21pm, 5 Feb 2026

Jamie Osborne

6

Tommy O'Brien

6

Garry Ringrose

6

Stuart McCloskey

6

Jacob Stockdale

6

Sam Prendergast

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

6

Jeremy Loughman

6

Dan Sheehan

6

Thomas Clarkson

6

Joe McCarthy

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Cian Prendergast

6

Josh van der Flier

6

Caelan Doris

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

(For Sheehan, 62 mins)

6

Michael Milne

(For Loughman, 59 mins)

6

Finlay Bealham

(For Clarkson, 59 mins)

6

James Ryan

(For McCarthy, 49 mins)

6

Jack Conan

(For Prendergast, 49 mins)

6

Nick Timoney

(For van der Flier, 49 mins)

6

Craig Casey

(For Osborne, 73 mins)

6

Jack Crowley

(For O'Brien, 49 mins)

6

Head coach:

Andy Farrell

6

Author
