Evan Ferguson out of Ireland's must-win game in Hungary

EVAN FERGUSON HAS not joined up with the Irish squad ahead of tomorrow’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest.

The Roma striker has returned to training following an ankle injury, and Heimir Hallgrimsson had hoped Ferguson would link up with the squad after Thursday’s victory over Portugal.

Ferguson has yet to kick a ball during his return to training at Roma, however, and told Hallgrimsson yesterday he didn’t feel he was fit enough to contribute to Ireland’s cause in Budapest.

“We did a session yesterday but he still hasn’t kicked a ball”, said Hallgrimsson at his pre-match press conference in Budapest. “I talked to him and he feels he would not be able to contribute much and I give a big up to him, thinking of the team first.”

Advertisement

Everyone else is fit, however, and though coy on his team selection, Hallgrimsson admitted he is tempted to pick the same team as started against Portugal.

“I am tempted to play the same team”, said Hallgrimsson. “Will I do it? I don’t know.”

Picking the same team would mean Seamus Coleman going again, in spite of a lack of game time in the Premier League for Everton.

“In life there are two kinds of people: people who are vacuums and people who are batteries, who will give energy and give joy and give enthusiasm”, said Hallgrimsson. “He is really, really a big battery for this group, in so many ways.

“The more Seamuses in the Irish teams in the future will be better for the football team. That is probably the biggest compliment I can pay anyone in life: he is the biggest battery I have ever worked with in a football team. A man who loves his country and will do anything, not only to shine himself, but to get the best out of everyone around him.”

Ireland must win tomorrow afternoon to secure a World Cup play-off spot, while Hungary only require a draw. Hallgrimsson is hoping Ireland’s shock result on Thursday has shaken the Hungarian outlook.

“They have belief in themselves and are at home in front of their fans”, says the Irish manager. “They have been leading, they were probably close to celebrating finishing with a win in Armenia. Then seeing us win in Dublin was a setback or a delay in their celebration. Hopefully we can delay that a little bit more. For us, it really doesn’t change our approach.

“We don’t care because we are focusing on us, which is a big task, focusing after such a big win. We are focusing on what created that win and trying to replicate that, and stop talking about what happened two days ago.

“We said we would always take it if it went to the final match, and everything is in our hands, and we grab it. We love the fact it is in our hands now.”