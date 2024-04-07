Ireland Men's Sevens knocked out by France for third tournament in a row

THERE WAS NO case of third time lucky for Ireland’s Men at the prestigious HSBC Sevens in Hong Kong overnight as they suffered a 26-10 defeat to France in the semi-finals.

France knocked James Topping’s side out in the quarter-finals in Vancouver in February, and in the Los Angeles semi-finals last month, and it was a familiar story again on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Ireland now face Australia in the third-/fourth-place play-off at 10.40am Irish time while France progress to play New Zealand in the final at 11.53am.

France struck first through Varian Pasquet in the second minute before Zac Ward hit back for Ireland.

But Stephen Parez ensured that France took a 14-5 lead into the break despite losing Jordan Sepho to a yellow card in the final minutes of the first half.

The next score was always likely to be crucial, and it turned out to be decisive as Antoine Zeghdar and Joachim Trouabal went over for a quick double to stretch France’s lead to 26-5 with four minutes to play, before Terry Kennedy ran in a late consolation.

In the women’s tournament, Ireland finished eighth after losing 12-5 against Japan in their final game.