Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Ireland players cleared for Sofia after returning negative test results

The Stephen Kenny era will officially begin with a game in the Bulgarian capital on Thursday night.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 3:54 PM
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his players pictured on the training ground in Abbotstown yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE confirmed that all members of the Republic of Ireland senior squad tested negative for Covid-19 before departing for Sofia ahead of their clash with Bulgaria.

The travelling party flew out from Dublin this afternoon, with Stephen Kenny’s reign as manager due to begin behind closed doors at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Thursday night (7.45pm).

“The Irish team are currently operating in a Uefa bubble after the FAI received a derogation from the government for our elite teams,” the FAI said in an update issued today.

Ireland will begin their Uefa Nations League campaign against Bulgaria, before returning to Dublin to host Finland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (5.00pm).

“This latest round of negative results is very welcome,” said Dr Alan Byrne, the FAI’s medical director. “We have adhered to all HSE and Uefa guidelines and we again thank the government for their support to allow us to compete in the Uefa Nations League this week.” 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

