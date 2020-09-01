Ireland players cleared for Sofia after returning negative test results

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his players pictured on the training ground in Abbotstown yesterday.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his players pictured on the training ground in Abbotstown yesterday.

THE FAI HAVE confirmed that all members of the Republic of Ireland senior squad tested negative for Covid-19 before departing for Sofia ahead of their clash with Bulgaria.

The travelling party flew out from Dublin this afternoon, with Stephen Kenny’s reign as manager due to begin behind closed doors at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Thursday night (7.45pm).

“The Irish team are currently operating in a Uefa bubble after the FAI received a derogation from the government for our elite teams,” the FAI said in an update issued today.

Ireland will begin their Uefa Nations League campaign against Bulgaria, before returning to Dublin to host Finland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (5.00pm).

“This latest round of negative results is very welcome,” said Dr Alan Byrne, the FAI’s medical director. “We have adhered to all HSE and Uefa guidelines and we again thank the government for their support to allow us to compete in the Uefa Nations League this week.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member