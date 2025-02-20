IRELAND INTERIM HEAD coach Simon Easterby head coach has named Dan Sheehan as his captain for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff [KO 2.15pm].
Sheehan comes into the starting XV as one of seven changes for the round three game at the Principality Stadium.
Jamie Osborne starts at fullback, Garry Ringrose is picked at outside centre, Mack Hansen returns on the right wing, Joe McCarthy comes into the second row, Sheehan replaces the injured Rónan Kelleher at hooker, and Jack Conan swaps into the side in place of regular skipper Caelan Doris, who is also injured.
Advertisement
Thomas Clarkson will make his first Ireland start at tighthead prop and 22-year-old Leinster loosehead prop Jack Boyle is set for his debut off the bench.
This will be Sheehan’s first time captaining his country and he has only done the job twice for Leinster but it is a sign of his standing in the national squad. The 26-year-old recently returned to action from a long-term knee injury and has impressed off the bench in the opening two rounds of the championship.
21-year-old Gus McCarthy comes on the Irish bench for this weekend as back-up to Sheehan, while Connacht captain Cian Prendergast is set for his first appearance of this Six Nations after being named among the replacements.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sheehan named captain as Ireland make seven changes for Wales clash
IRELAND INTERIM HEAD coach Simon Easterby head coach has named Dan Sheehan as his captain for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff [KO 2.15pm].
Sheehan comes into the starting XV as one of seven changes for the round three game at the Principality Stadium.
Jamie Osborne starts at fullback, Garry Ringrose is picked at outside centre, Mack Hansen returns on the right wing, Joe McCarthy comes into the second row, Sheehan replaces the injured Rónan Kelleher at hooker, and Jack Conan swaps into the side in place of regular skipper Caelan Doris, who is also injured.
Thomas Clarkson will make his first Ireland start at tighthead prop and 22-year-old Leinster loosehead prop Jack Boyle is set for his debut off the bench.
This will be Sheehan’s first time captaining his country and he has only done the job twice for Leinster but it is a sign of his standing in the national squad. The 26-year-old recently returned to action from a long-term knee injury and has impressed off the bench in the opening two rounds of the championship.
21-year-old Gus McCarthy comes on the Irish bench for this weekend as back-up to Sheehan, while Connacht captain Cian Prendergast is set for his first appearance of this Six Nations after being named among the replacements.
Ireland (v Wales):
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Finlay Bealham
19. James Ryan
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. Bundee Aki
Referee: Christophe Ridley [England].
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland six nations 2025 Team news Wales