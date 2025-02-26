5 talking points after Ireland's first international window under Carla Ward

1. Disastrous defeat ends short-lived winning start

Last night was a chastening one for Carla Ward’s Ireland in Koper.

Slovenia condemned them to a 4-0 drubbing in League B of the Nations League — their heaviest defeat since 2018 and worst competitive loss in over 12 years.

Ward’s tenure began with a scrappy 1-0 win over Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, and another victory was expected here to assume control of Group 2.

But instead, Slovenia — ranked 14 places below Ireland at 39th in the world — sit top.

It was a first-ever Nations League defeat for the Girls In Green: they won six from six in League B of the 2023 edition under Eileen Gleeson, scoring 20 goals and conceding just twice. “But we didn’t have Slovenia in the group,” Ward recently warned as standards rise.

Saša Kolman’s side punished an extremely sub-par Ireland, and ended their short-lived return to winning ways.

In all, a disappointing start to the new era. More woe after the Euro 2025 play-off heartbreak.

Advertisement

2. Style and system

For as long as most remember, Ireland have predominantly played with three/five at the back. Ward immediately moved to a back four against Türkiye; the formation 4-1-4-1, with Ruesha Littlejohn sitting in midfield and Kyra Carusa the focal point up top as she scored the game’s only goal.

Against Slovenia, it was a more fluid 4-3-3. Amber Barrett came in for a rare start, Carusa shifting wide right as one of several players out of position.

Ward experimented with McCabe as a de facto 10; Aoife Mannion switching sides to cover left-back, and Heather Payne dropping to right-full. The plan backfired: Slovenia led 3-0 by the 34th minute as they tore Ireland apart on the counter-attack, capitalising on individual errors and poor fundamentals.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan after the Slovenia defeat. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ward took full blame for a “horrible” first half afterwards, telling RTÉ: “That’s on me. I’ve tried something different, I’ve tried to get us in positions to create more. It’s not paid off.”

She rejected the notion that it was a system failure and will not reconsider her possession-based, attacking philosophy. “We won’t just rip it up, we have to own it. It’s a system we believe in.”

This will take time, she said. Months, even a year, according to Denise O’Sullivan.

3. Selection calls

Ward has made some big calls since taking charge. She dropped Caitlin Hayes against Türkiye, ending a run of 18 straight starts since she made her debut in Gleeson’s first game in charge.

Megan Campbell and Anna Patten were the preferred centre-back pairing, the former generally playing a bit-part role for Ireland at left-back. Hayes appeared as a late substitute, but was completely overlooked against Slovenia. An opening arose when Campbell pulled up in the warm-up, but Ward turned to the versatile Megan Connolly.

Jessie Stapleton was another option, but the Reading youngster went unused in this window.

In all, 16 of the 23-player squad played. Leanne Kiernan was ruled out with a calf injury, but others, including the uncapped Melisa Filis, will be disappointed. Littlejohn (122 minutes) and Marissa Sheva (135 minutes) both featured prominently despite their lack of current clubs.

That Saoirse Noonan wasn’t called up despite her superb goalscoring form was puzzling, but Ward insists the Celtic striker is “massively on the radar”.

4. The Katie McCabe conundrum

When Ward was appointed, she was met with an eternal question in Irish women’s football: How do we get the best out of Katie McCabe?

“I’ve seen her play a certain role a couple of times for Arsenal, which I think she can be so effective in for the national team. But it’s making sure there’s players for other positions.

“I think Katie can be utilised in a different way. How we want to play, Katie might end up in her natural left-back position, but there is something that potentially, we might look at.”

Slovenia's Nina Kajzba celebrates at the final whistle as Katie McCabe looks on. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

McCabe played left-back against Türkiye; the plan for wingers to tuck in and the captain to bomb forward not exactly coming to fruition in difficult conditions. Ward deployed her higher up the pitch against Slovenia, but abandoned the plan and reverted to type at half time.

It was another sub-par display in a green shirt from the skipper. The conundrum remains, experimentation may continue.

While Mannion was the unnatural starting left-back, Izzy Atkinson was another left-sided choice in the squad. Injury-plagued Manchester City youngster Tara O’Hanlon appears the long-term option to release McCabe, while Chloe Mustaki is another who could be considered.

Related Reads 'Completely unacceptable': Ward and McCabe on Ireland's nightmare defeat to Slovenia Chastening night for Ireland as Carla Ward's side stunned in Slovenia

5. What’s next?

Ireland return to Nations League action with a double-header against Greece in April. The Greeks opened with back-to-back defeats; 2-1 to Slovenia and 1-0 to Türkiye.

Huge improvements are needed, with just over five weeks until the away fixture on Friday, 4 April. The Girls In Green now face an uphill battle to gain promotion back to League A — and in turn, a slightly more favourable route to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

With the players returning to club action and the Women’s League of Ireland resuming on 8 March, Ward and her backroom staff will be busy plotting their next moves.

As with any shocking result, big questions will be asked about the direction of Irish football. That Heather Payne was the youngest player in both starting XIs, winning her 50th and 51st international caps aged 25, should be a concern.

A development group was recently introduced by the FAI to help bridge the gap between underage and senior level — and LOIW — but it’s unclear whether this is a permanent measure, amidst a myriad of issues in Irish women’s football.

Slovenia have been progressing across the age groups, and their youthful side gave Ireland a rude awakening on a chastening night in Koper.