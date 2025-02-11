Charlton's Melisa Filis included as Carla Ward names first Ireland squad

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team head coach Carla Ward has named her first squad ahead of the 2025 Uefa Nations League.

Charlton Athletic midfielder Melisa Filis has been called up for the first time after receiving Fifa international clearance. Filis qualifies to play for Ireland through her Mayo-born mother, who is from Knock.

Filis, 22, is from Luton and represented England at underage level.

Our WNT Squad to take on Türkiye and Slovenia 🇮🇪



Make sure you’re with us at Tallaght Stadium next Friday 👉 https://t.co/rAXmWLe4sA#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/53NBh6jJQm — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) February 11, 2025

Ward was unable to call on Louise Quinn, Tara O’Hanlon, Lily Agg, Jamie Finn and Jess Ziu due to injuries, while Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell recently retired from international football.

Lucy Quinn and Emily Murphy both return in attack, but there is no room for in-form Celtic striker Saoirse Noonan. Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion is also back after missing the Euro 2025 play-off defeat to Wales.

Ruesha Littlejohn, Grace Moloney and Marissa Sheva all return as free agents, while Izzy Atkinson gets the nod despite her ongoing absence at Crystal Palace.

Jessie Stapleton and Anna Patten are also listed despite recent injury concerns.

Katie McCabe, interestingly, was listed as a forward on a graphic on X, but is a defender in the FAI press release. Ward has hinted at the captain playing in a “different” position.

Ireland open their Nations League, League B campaign with a home clash against Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium next Friday, 21 February. They then travel to Koper to face Slovenia the following Tuesday.

Ward’s squad are due to link up at FAI HQ on Sunday to begin preparations as they look to bounce back from their Euro 2025 qualification heartbreak.

The FAI say over 7,000 tickets are gone for the Türkiye game in Tallaght.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Grace Moloney (Unattached)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Everton), Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached), Marissa Sheva (Unattached), Melisa Filis (Charlton Athletic)

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United).