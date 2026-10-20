Ireland WNT remain just outside top 20 ahead of December's World Cup play-off

CARLA WARD’S REPUBLIC of Ireland remain unchanged at 21st in the latest Fifa women’s world rankings released on Tuesday.

The Girls in Green took the penultimate step on the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil with a ruthless 12-0 aggregate win over Kazakhstan last week.

Their opponents in December’s two-legged play-off final, Poland, also remain unchanged in 29th place. Nina Patalon’s side came out on the right side of a penalty shootout thriller against favourites Belgium, who drop two places to 20th as a result.

The top nine in the rankings remain unchanged with Spain, the United States of America and Germany holding onto the top three spots respectively, while Denmark have broken into the top 10 at the expense of the Netherlands, who drop one spot to 11th.