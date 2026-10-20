CARLA WARD’S REPUBLIC of Ireland remain unchanged at 21st in the latest Fifa women’s world rankings released on Tuesday.
The Girls in Green took the penultimate step on the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil with a ruthless 12-0 aggregate win over Kazakhstan last week.
Their opponents in December’s two-legged play-off final, Poland, also remain unchanged in 29th place. Nina Patalon’s side came out on the right side of a penalty shootout thriller against favourites Belgium, who drop two places to 20th as a result.
The top nine in the rankings remain unchanged with Spain, the United States of America and Germany holding onto the top three spots respectively, while Denmark have broken into the top 10 at the expense of the Netherlands, who drop one spot to 11th.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland WNT remain just outside top 20 ahead of December's World Cup play-off
CARLA WARD’S REPUBLIC of Ireland remain unchanged at 21st in the latest Fifa women’s world rankings released on Tuesday.
The Girls in Green took the penultimate step on the road to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil with a ruthless 12-0 aggregate win over Kazakhstan last week.
Their opponents in December’s two-legged play-off final, Poland, also remain unchanged in 29th place. Nina Patalon’s side came out on the right side of a penalty shootout thriller against favourites Belgium, who drop two places to 20th as a result.
The top nine in the rankings remain unchanged with Spain, the United States of America and Germany holding onto the top three spots respectively, while Denmark have broken into the top 10 at the expense of the Netherlands, who drop one spot to 11th.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Carla Ward Ireland WNT World Rankings