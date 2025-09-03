The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Irish boxers discover opponents after World Championship draw
TEAM IRELAND HAVE discovered their opponents for the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.
The 17-strong team learned their fate in a draw on the eve of competition at M&S Arena.
The championships run from 4-14 September, with Adam Hession and Aoife O’Rourke co-captaining the Irish squad.
Daina Moorehouse is in action in the first session tomorrow morning, facing a Spanish boxer at the last-32 stage at 51kg.
Michaela Walsh (59kg) and Grainne Walsh (65kg) fight on Friday, while the O’Rourke sisters, Lisa and Aoife, received byes and learned their last-16 opponents for the weekend.
Hession (60kg), Louis Rooney (50kg), Gavin Rafferty (75kg), Kelyn Cassidy (80kg) and Martin McDonagh (90kg+) are the first men in the ring in tomorrow evening’s session.
Patsy Joyce (55kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), Matthew McCole (70kg), Brian Kennedy (85kg) and Jack Marley (90kg) all received opening-round byes.
This evening’s draw was made live on Youtube. The full schedule will be confirmed in due course.
On Monday, IABA announce a “game-changing, multi-year partnership” with Nike, which runs to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
**********
2025 World Boxing Championships
Women’s draws
51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow, v Laura Fuertes Fernandes (Spain)
54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin, v Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland)
57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast, v Hadeel Ashour (Saudi Arabia)
60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford v Gizem Özer (Turkey)
65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin, v Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia)
70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon, v Shirleidis Orozco Martinez (Colombia)
75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon v Monika Langerova (Czech Republic)
Men’s draws
50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast, v Huthaifa Eshish (Jordan)
55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath, v Jong Hun Shin (Korea)
60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway v Jacob Cassar (Australia)
65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim, v Ihlasbek Kochkarov (Turkmenistan)
70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal, v Ronald Chavez (Philippines)
75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club, v Saidjamshid Jafarov (Azerbaijan)
80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford, v Noel Pacheco (Dominican Republic)
85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly, v winner of Germany/Ukraine
90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin, v winner of Kazakhstan/England
90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC, v Narender (India).
Boxing Draws Luck of the Draw