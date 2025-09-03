Irish boxers discover opponents after World Championship draw

TEAM IRELAND HAVE discovered their opponents for the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

The 17-strong team learned their fate in a draw on the eve of competition at M&S Arena.

The championships run from 4-14 September, with Adam Hession and Aoife O’Rourke co-captaining the Irish squad.

Daina Moorehouse is in action in the first session tomorrow morning, facing a Spanish boxer at the last-32 stage at 51kg.

Michaela Walsh (59kg) and Grainne Walsh (65kg) fight on Friday, while the O’Rourke sisters, Lisa and Aoife, received byes and learned their last-16 opponents for the weekend.

Hession (60kg), Louis Rooney (50kg), Gavin Rafferty (75kg), Kelyn Cassidy (80kg) and Martin McDonagh (90kg+) are the first men in the ring in tomorrow evening’s session.

Patsy Joyce (55kg), Dean Clancy (65kg), Matthew McCole (70kg), Brian Kennedy (85kg) and Jack Marley (90kg) all received opening-round byes.

This evening’s draw was made live on Youtube. The full schedule will be confirmed in due course.

On Monday, IABA announce a “game-changing, multi-year partnership” with Nike, which runs to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

**********

2025 World Boxing Championships

Women’s draws

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow, v Laura Fuertes Fernandes (Spain)

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin, v Wiktoria Rogalinska (Poland)

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast, v Hadeel Ashour (Saudi Arabia)

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford v Gizem Özer (Turkey)

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin, v Jessica Triebelova (Slovakia)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon, v Shirleidis Orozco Martinez (Colombia)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon v Monika Langerova (Czech Republic)

Men’s draws

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast, v Huthaifa Eshish (Jordan)

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath, v Jong Hun Shin (Korea)

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway v Jacob Cassar (Australia)

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim, v Ihlasbek Kochkarov (Turkmenistan)

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal, v Ronald Chavez (Philippines)

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club, v Saidjamshid Jafarov (Azerbaijan)

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford, v Noel Pacheco (Dominican Republic)

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly, v winner of Germany/Ukraine

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin, v winner of Kazakhstan/England

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC, v Narender (India).