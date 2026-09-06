Kimi Antonelli reels in George Russell to win Italian GP from back row of grid

KIMI ANTONELLI DEALT a seismic blow to George Russell’s hopes of taking the world championship by passing his Mercedes team-mate with just three laps remaining to win the Italian Grand Prix after he started 19th on the grid.

Home favourite Antonelli, who was way down the order after a grid penalty, took advantage of a favourable strategy, an explosive new engine and a demonstration of passing excellence, to become the first Italian in 60 years to win in Monza.

Antonelli looked as though he may have blown his chances of a stunning comeback win when he ran through the gravel at the Variante del Rettifilo as he looked to wrest the lead off Russell on the 49th lap of 53.

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“What the f*** happened there,” said Antonelli who dropped 1.7 seconds behind Russell.

But on superior tyres, Antonelli was soon back on Russell’s gearbox, and he made no mistake on the following lap when he breezed past his wounded team-mate – who had started the fixture 17 places ahead of Antonelli in second – heading into the Variante Ascari.

Antonelli crossed the line 3.8 seconds clear of Russell to extend his lead from 59 points to 66 following a display which sees him follow in Ferrari’s Ludovico Scarfiotti’s footsteps and win at Monza’s Temple of Speed as an Italian driver. The last time that happened was just after England won the World Cup in 1966.

Max Verstappen finished third, one place ahead of world champion Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri took fifth with Lewis Hamilton only sixth on a poor day for Ferrari after Charles Leclerc crashed out at 160mph on the second lap.