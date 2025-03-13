Italy ring the changes for Six Nations finale with Ireland

GONZALO QUESADA ON Thursday announced seven changes to his Italy team to host Ireland in the final round of Six Nations matches this weekend.

Tommaso Allan returns at full-back after being dropped for last weekend’s 47-24 defeat by England at Twickenham, with Ange Capuozzo being moved back to wing for Saturday’s game.

Martin Page-Relo starts at scrum-half in place of Stephen Varney while centre Juan Ignacio Brex takes the captain’s armband for the first time in the Six Nations with usual skipper in flanker Michele Lamaro on the bench.

Italy are hoping to avoid the wooden spoon and sit fifth in the table on four points, but are only one point ahead of Wales who take on England in Cardiff.

Champions Ireland, who are still in with a chance of retaining the Six Nations, have not lost to Italy since 2013.

Italy

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Ange Capuozzo

13. Juan Ignacio Brex (captain)

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Martin Page-Relo

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Gianmarco Lucchesi

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Dino Lamb

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Giacomo Nicotera

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18. Giosue Zilocchi

19. Niccolo Cannone

20. Michele Lamaro

21. Ross Vintcent

22. Stephen Varney

23. Leonardo Marin

Wales player Joe Roberts. Mike Jones / INPHO Mike Jones / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Scarlets centre Joe Roberts will make his first professional start on the wing when Wales bid to end their lengthy losing streak in a Six Nations finale against title contenders England.

Roberts will be out wide in Saturday’s match in Cardiff after Tom Rogers suffered a fractured thumb during the early stages of Wales’ 35-29 defeat by Scotland at Murrayfield last weekend.

With both Rogers, fellow wing Josh Adams and back three-star Liam Williams all injured, interim Wales head coach Matt Sherratt opted not to call anyone else into his squad for the England game.

Sherratt has made one other change to the team that kicked-off against Scotland, with Aaron Wainwright selected at blindside flanker.

Wainwright’s inclusion means Wales captain Jac Morgan switches to his more familiar openside role and Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell drops to the replacements’ bench.

Roberts impressed on the wing after coming on for Rogers in Edinburgh to win his fourth cap.

Wales go into Saturday’s match bidding to avoid a 17th successive Test defeat and 11th Six Nations loss on the bounce.

England, by contrast, will arrive at the Principality Stadium as outside title contenders, although a win for France against Scotland will likely secure the trophy for Les Bleus.

Saturday’s match will also mark the end of Cardiff boss Sherratt’s three-game stint as caretaker Wales boss after the Englishman was parachuted in mid-tournament after a dire 22-15 defeat by Italy in Rome last month marked the end of Warren Gatland’s unsuccessful second spell in charge.

Wales are on the worst international losing streak in their history, having not won a Test since defeating Georgia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

And yet such is the Six Nations’ points system that a lone bonus point in defeat by England could see Wales avoid a second straight bottom-of-the-table finish even they lost to Italy, with the Azzurri at home to Ireland on Saturday.

Wales were much improved in Sherratt’s first game in charge, giving Ireland a genuine fright before going down 27-18 to the double defending champions.

And they also demonstrated plenty of resilience and no little attacking skill in claiming two bonus points in Edinburgh after Scotland had surged into a 35-8 lead.

England know a five-point win in Cardiff would pile the pressure on leaders France, who would then need to beat Scotland in Paris to take the title.

Wales

15. Blair Murray

14. Ellis Mee

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Ben Thomas

11. Joe Roberts

10. Gareth Anscombe

9. Tomos Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Elliot Dee

3. Willgriff John

4. Will Rowland

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Jac Morgan (captain)

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. Teddy Williams

20/ Tommy Reffell

21. Rhodri Williams

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Nick Tompkins