This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not over,' Pep Guardiola warns City

The Etihad outfit struck twice in the final 12 minutes through Gabriel Jesus and a Kevin De Bruyne penalty to beat 13-time European champions Real Madrid.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,234 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5023668
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Pep Guardiola (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

PEP GUARDIOLA warned his Manchester City players that Real Madrid are more than capable of a Champions League fightback after a historic 2-1 last 16, first leg win for the English champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City struck twice in the final 12 minutes through Gabriel Jesus and a Kevin De Bruyne penalty to beat the 13-time European champions for the first time in their history.

Madrid will also be without captain Sergio Ramos for the second leg after he was sent off late on for bringing down Jesus, but Guardiola is wary of Madrid’s history of comebacks in the Champions League.

“It’s just the first part, it’s not three points. If one team can overcome this situation, for experience, for everything, it is this club, but of course it is a good result,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“I am so proud of course but it is just the first step, we have another game, it is not over. So be calm, enjoy it, enjoy the moment. Have a good dinner, good regeneration, on Sunday we have a final, keep going in the Premier League and prepare the second game against Madrid.”

Guardiola again sprung a surprise on a big Champions League night with his team selection as Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Fernandinho were left on the bench.

Jesus was deployed in an unfamiliar role wide on the left, but Sterling’s introduction as a second half substitute pushed the Brazilian up front and swung the game in City’s favour.

After Jesus headed in De Bruyne’s cross, Sterling was chopped down by Dani Carvajal inside the area.

“They press so high and the centre-backs can jump, we saw the space we believed was outside. Gabriel is so quick and Riyad (Mahrez) can do it,” added Guardiola.

“In the end we knew for the last 20-30 minutes, Raheem is so fast too. It was good.”

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

26.02.20 As it happened: Real Madrid v Man City, Champions League
25.02.20 Alonso took the easy way out on a night when Lampard would have been looking for the exit after 60 minutes
25.02.20 United's debt rises to €480m but Woodward insists it's part of plan to make Solskjaer a success

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie