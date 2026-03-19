'You just want to give your all for the man' - Jake O'Brien backs Heimir Hallgrímsson's new contract

JAKE O’BRIEN BELIEVES Heimir Hallgrímsson deserves his contract extension as Republic of Ireland manager and that it will help players concentrate ahead of next week’s World Cup play-off with Czechia.

In an exclusive interview with The 42 at Everton’s training ground, the Premier League defender gave his seal of approval to news the Icelander will remain in charge until after Euro 2028.

Ireland are set to qualify for that tournament as one of the co-hosts but it was progress to this month’s play-off series that keeps World Cup hopes alive which earned Hallgrímsson fresh terms.

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O’Brien has emerged as a cornerstone of Hallgrímsson’s defence, starting every game during qualifying while also cementing his place in Everton’s starting XI.

The news of the manager’s new contract emerged just after O’Brien finished training along with teammates Seamus Coleman and Mark Travers.

“It puts the question [of his future] behind everyone now. I think he’s deserved it, he’s done a great job and he’s good for the country,” O’Brien said.

“You know, we’re in a good situation now and I think it’s important that any questions being asked are put behind us and we can go into the game [with Czechia] and concentrate on that.

“And then, not even just for that, for the next few years there’s backing behind us and going to tournaments and into games full of confidence.”

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Hallgrímsson and assistant head coach John O’Shea visited O’Brien at Everton’s training ground earlier this year, watching training and discussing plans for the year ahead alongside Coleman and Travers.

The Cork native insists his international boss has struck the right balance since taking the job and by allowing his personality shine through with the players that has led to even greater spirit within the squad.

“He’s just a top guy and having a top guy around you as well, it makes you, well, for people, it makes you more inclined to work harder for him. Makes you just want to give your all on the pitch for the man because he’s such a nice guy.

“I think that helps as a coach as well, when you have a good guy who’s there for you. Players are naturally going to give their all and I think that helps in terms of coaching as well.”