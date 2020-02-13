James McClean emerges as doubt for Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off

STOKE CITY AND Ireland star James McClean is facing a race to be fit for his country’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

The match in Brastislava takes place on 26 March, and McClean has emerged as a doubt after picking up an injury on club duty.

A statement from Stoke confirmed the Derry native suffered a medial ligament knee injury during their defeat to Preston in the Championship last night.

The club did not specify a potential return date, but said McClean would be out of action for “several weeks”.

The news will come as a blow to Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, who has used McClean throughout Ireland’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Earlier this week, McCarthy confirmed that he would be relying on “tried and tested” players for the Slovakia trip.

