'I was f****d mentally for a long time. That was the pressure of everything to do with racing'

ADRIAN JOYCE WOULD greet his yard in Curraghboy in South Roscommon, on which he reckons he spent around €200,000, and wonder how long more he could hack it.

With three young children, training horses was not sport to the 33-year-old, but all he knew and the business that he needed to work to put food in their tummies.

On those bitterly cold winter mornings, with little but the prospect of a bad horse running in the near future at Dundalk, Cane Brake seemed a long time ago.

It was during the Christmas of 2006 when the horse’s success in the €190,000 Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown introduced many racegoers to AB Joyce, a 20-year-old rider whose career never really got going. Despite the quality of the ride, Joyce only ever rode Cane Brake twice. He enjoyed 31 winners in all before calling it a day in 2010.

Chapter two of his career, training, was at once failing but far from a failure. A total of 29 winners, most of them on the all-weather, represented a more than respectable start. But he was training in a racing backwater, his partner and mother of the three children wished him to do something else and he simply could not pay the bills any more.

“I would have loved to keep going: I just found it difficult to get owners. Financially it was not sustainable to keep going. I was charging €1,200 a month, which is standard enough: you won’t get any more.”

For all that Joyce was quietly making a name for himself at Dundalk – and he is not the type to go broadcasting to the world about his achievements – owners were not biting. His stock was of moderate quality and once modest horses plateau one cannot turn water into wine.

This year illustrated the peril of a fledgling business running aground. “I was down in numbers, dealing with very average horses, kind of losing interest really, not getting winners. I didn’t join up to have runners around the country and no winners.”

If racing is all you know and want to know, you are never off duty and you cannot park your worries when the last horse is stabled for the night. Joyce’s mental health spiralled downward.

“I didn’t know whether I was coming or going; I was at a crossroads. I know nothing else but racing, and I didn’t want to pack it in.

Personally I was fucked mentally for a long time, really bad. That was the pressure of the training, the finances, everything to do with racing. I invested a lot of money into the place at home, pumping in all my money and getting nowhere from it. You’d walk out to the yard in the morning, you put all this money in to it, yet you are constantly behind all the time.”

Adrian and his partner split up, his access to his kids restricted to Saturdays and Monday evenings. He appeared on Racing TV in a rare interview during a meet at his local track in Roscommon, unable to put the bright side out. He was, he told viewers, running out of time.

Then he got a call.

Adrian (left) at Dundalk.

Ger O’Leary, a hugely successful businessman who trains at the Curragh, had seen the interview and noted that Joyce might be available as an assistant trainer. They met, they chatted; O’Leary recognised that Joyce was intent on what he calls “a second chance”.

O’Leary reckoned commuting to County Kildare would not suit but, so hungry was Joyce for a fresh start, he moved to the Curragh, leaving his house and yard idle for nobody to hear the wind in Curraghboy.

“I’ve been here seven or eight weeks now,” he tells The42. “It happened fairly quickly. I was talking to a few friends thinking of packing it in; one thing led to another. After we sat down for an hour or two, Ger said he’d take me on as assistant trainer.

“I am excited about it because we have good horses, a nice quality of horse; a good atmosphere to work, good lads around you all the time. There are six of us all together.

Ger and I are getting on very well. He is a gentleman to deal with. We talk everything through in the mornings. We talk every day, no shortcuts taken.”

O’Leary, from Cork, has ambitions to improve into a formidable operation, and his deputy believes he is well-set with that aim in mind.

“It’s a beautiful yard, with a gallop, walkers, everything you need; the facilities are top-class. We’ll have about 30 horses for 2020.”

It’s a figure Joyce could only dream of but a beauty of the relationship is that a handful of his own inmates have joined O’Leary, two of them running this evening at Dundalk in Blastofmagic and Feisty Katerina.

“Blastofmagic is ready to win in the near future. Feisty Katerina is badly in at the weights but she is in great form and will run a big race. Two have those two owners stay with me really meant a lot.”

Whilst he would prefer to see his children every morning, at least he greets them without the crippling companion of financial pressure and the threat of his life falling apart.

“I can train horses without having the stress of finances and worries; I can concentrate wholly on the yard. To have this second chance is a gift.”

The nuisance of overnight prices has done me no favours this morning, as my main two fancies at Dundalk (Karbasann and Pulsating) have been slashed in price. Betway goes 80/1 Helen De Pourtales in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (6.45) and she looks worth another chance.

At shorter odds, Encore Lui should do the job in the Davis Civil Engineering Handicap Hurdle (1.30) Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!