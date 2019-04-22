This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘Mourinho has done his time’ – Former Chelsea star suggests Portuguese is finished

Frank Leboeuf says the former Chelsea and Man United boss has becoming a fading force.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Apr 2019, 1:15 PM
44 minutes ago 2,410 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602325
The Portuguese manager was dismissed in December.
JOSE MOURINHO HAS “has done his time”, according to former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, with the Portuguese failing to move with the times as he left his most recent role at Man United with players beginning to “hate him”.

A position at Old Trafford was vacated in December after overseeing a testing start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Divisions had formed inside the Red Devils camp prior to his departure, with Mourinho unable to bring the best out of an underperforming squad.

At 56 years of age, the former Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss is eager to get back into management.

Leboeuf is, however, of the opinion that a coach that has refused to change his ways since enjoying so much early success in his career may struggle to find a club of the stature that he craves.

“I think Mourinho has done his time,” the ex-Blues defender told ESPN FC.

“I was very fond of him when he came to Chelsea the first time after what he had done with Porto. But I think he lost something, I remember all the players would say ‘we love him’.

Jose Mourinho File Photo Mourinho spent two-and-a-half years years at Old Trafford. Source: Tim Goode

“I remember at Inter [Marco] Materazzi crying and everything. I think he has lost that, to the point where even the players who played at Manchester begun to hate him.

“I think he has to think about his life and if he wants to go back to a big club, maybe PSG, but he has to change stuff.”

Mourinho has remained out of work since parting company with United.

He has been linked with a number of domestic and international roles, but is yet to return to the dugout.

A desire to find a new role as soon as possible has been expressed, with a man who has won titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain convinced that he still has plenty to offer.

Mourinho has told beIN Sports on his future: “I would like to be back in the summer in June for a new club and a new pre-season.

“I know exactly what I don’t want. I know what I want, in terms of not the specific club but the nature of the job, the dimension of the job.”

