This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp hails 'special' side as Liverpool maintain remarkable European run

Barcelona await in the semi-finals following a 6-1 aggregate win.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 12:06 AM
1 hour ago 238 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4597673
Jurgen Klopp applauds the Liverpool supporters after another European success.
Jurgen Klopp applauds the Liverpool supporters after another European success.
Jurgen Klopp applauds the Liverpool supporters after another European success.

JURGEN KLOPP FELT Liverpool’s ever-increasing Champions League experience was vital in their 6-1 aggregate quarter-final win over Porto, and dubbed his side “special” after they secured a semi-final place for the second consecutive season.

The Reds are the only side among 2017-18′s semi-finalists to return to the last four this season and they progressed in some style as Porto were brushed aside 4-1 in the second leg at Estadio do Dragao.

Sadio Mane’s second goal in as many games opened the scoring and there were further strikes from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool absorbed plenty of Porto pressure while being ruthless in attack.

The introduction of Jordan Henderson and Firmino in the second half seemed to knock the last bit of steam out of Porto, and Klopp told BT Sport it was part of his game plan to have their fresh legs in reserve.

“In the second half it was clear that the energy level would drop a little bit for Porto so we could control the game much more and score the goals,” said Klopp.

“It was clear the tempo would be lower because they couldn’t cope with the tempo they had in the first 30 minutes. That was why we wanted to do it like this, so we could bring on Bobby [Firmino] and Hendo [Henderson] as well.

“We are more and more experienced, that’s clear. We have had difficult away games at [Manchester] City last year, in Rome last year, and we knew this would be the same. They are a different animal in home games and it was clear we had to be ready for that.

“I think we are the only ones who were in the semi-finals last year and in the semi-finals again. That’s really special for us.”

Looking ahead to the clash with Barcelona, Klopp added: “It’s the first time for me to play them, apart from a friendly and of course we are looking forward to that.”

It maintains Klopp’s remarkable record in Europe: he has yet to lose a two-legged European tie as Liverpool manager, across either the Europa League or the Champions League. 

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, was warming up on the touchline when Mane put Liverpool in front on the night, and he said the decision to award the goal despite an initial offside flag was correct in his view.

“I thought [Mane's goal] was a goal to be honest, thankfully it was given and that gave us a real boost coming in at half-time,” said Henderson.

“It was tough but that’s what we expected. We had to be ready from the start, we dug in really well, they had some half chances and it was difficult in the first half.”

Liverpool are away at Cardiff City next as their Premier League title push continues, and Henderson said there is plenty of belief in the squad.

“We believe but we’ve got to keep working hard,” he said. “We try to give everything and be horrible to play against.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie