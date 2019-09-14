This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sarri watches on for first time after pneumonia but Juve drop points in Florence

Franck Ribery made his debut for the hosts at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 773 Views No Comments
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri.
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri.
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri.

MAURIZIO SARRI WATCHED on from the dugout for the first time but could not prevent Juventus’ perfect start to the Serie A campaign coming to an end in a goalless draw at Fiorentina on Saturday.

Juve’s head coach was absent for the wins against Parma and Napoli due to a bout of pneumonia but was on the sideline in Florence as his side failed to find a way through.

The visitors lost Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic to suspected hamstring and thigh injuries respectively before half-time and never really got going at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina were without a point heading into this match – and without a Serie A win since February – but looked the more likely to score against a lacklustre Juventus, who move one point clear of Inter and Torino at the summit after playing a game more.

Franck Ribery was handed his full debut for the home side and fired in a low drive 16 minutes in that was saved by Wojciech Szczesny, who survived an earlier scare when his clearance ricocheted off Federico Chiesa and flew over the bar.

Fiorentina keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski kept out efforts from Blaise Matuidi and Pjanic in the space of a minute, but Szczesny was also kept busy at the other end as Dalbert came close with his back-post header.

The hosts continued to look the more likely to score in the early stages of the second half as Dalbert’s angled drive was palmed away by Szczesny, moments before Gaetano Castrovilli scuffed wide from a good position.

Chiesa’s deflected effort skimmed the crossbar 65 minutes in and Nikola Milenkovic then headed straight at Szczesny from a good position as the match finished scoreless.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

