Kerry make statement of intent with emphatic win over Armagh

Kerry 4-18

Armagh 0-17

KERRY ARE THROUGH to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, and their rivals have been served notice, were it ever in doubt, that the Kingdom mean business in 2026.

This heavyweight clash, deemed too close to call by many pundits, turned into a mismatch, with the home side putting on an exhibition at times in the second half.

David Clifford’s two-pointer in the 49th minute was an instructive moment. The Fossa man gestured in triumph to the delighted home crowd after stroking over from range to complete a fluid Kerry move from defence to attack.

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Kerry didn’t have everything their own way in the first half, and only led by a point with the break approaching – and early goal from Clifford key to their lead.

A two-pointer from a free from Clifford put three between the sides, before Armagh gave up possession when trying to work the last shooting chance of the half. The ball was transferred forward quickly, and it broke to Paul Geaney who placed it into an empty net from 40 metres, with keeper Ethan Rafferty way out of his goal.

Kerry built on their lead in the third quarter. And when Joe O’Connor rounded off a fine Kerry move, which included superb vision from Dylan Geaney, with a goal – it put his side 11 points up.

There was no sense Armagh could make meaningful inroads into Kerry’s lead, as the home side saw out the task with efficiency and style, with Kieth Evans’s late goal applying the finishing gloss.

More to follow . . .