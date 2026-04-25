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Kerry overcome spirited Clare challenge to reach Munster final
Kerry 2-19
Clare 1-14
Eoin Brennan reports from Ennis
CLARE PUSHED THEM all the way but the All-Ireland champions Kerry had enough to hold on and book their place in the Munster SFC final.
Kerry found the net twice through Paudie and David Clifford to help keep their provincial six-in-a-row charge on track, while Alan Sweeney raised a green flag for Clare.
More to follow…
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Clare GAA Gaelic Football Kerry Kingdom Munster