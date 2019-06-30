This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kevin Durant to sign $164 million deal with Brooklyn Nets move - reports

The Nets will reportedly be the next destination for Durant, who is expected to miss the whole of next season.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 10:40 PM
20 minutes ago 1,248 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4704438
Durant currently has been a star with the Golden State Warriors.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Durant currently has been a star with the Golden State Warriors.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KEVIN DURANT IS reportedly set to sign a four-year, $164 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals series defeat to the Toronto Raptors and is expected to miss all of next season.

According to a report from Senior ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 30-year-old has opted to join the Nets.

Durant has yet to confirm the report and he will officially announce his decision on 6pm Eastern Time on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving, Durant’s close friend, will also reportedly agree to a deal with the Nets.

Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for Golden State last season, shooting 52.1 per cent from the field and 35.3 per cent from three-point range.

The 10-time All-Star won two championships and was named Finals MVP twice during his time with the Warriors.

Durant won the MVP in 2013-14 while with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has also been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and a return to the Warriors.

The Nets are also thought be about to land DeAndre Jordan - another close friend of Durant’s – to a deal, and agreed to a two-year, $10million contract with Garrett Temple.

