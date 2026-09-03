Flanagan to remain as Kildare football boss for 2027 season

KILDARE GAA HAVE confirmed on Thursday night that Brian Flanagan will continue as senior football manager for the 2027 season.

Flanagan was appointed as the new Kildare football boss in August 2024 for a four-year term and ‘a comprehensive review’ took place this year after the completion of his second season in charge.

Kildare have now revealed Flanagan will remain in his position ‘with the full support’ of GAA chiefs in the county.

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This year Kildare were relegated from Division 2 of the league with just one win in the second tier, but competed for Sam Maguire as a result of their Tailteann Cup triumph in 2025.

They lost out in the Leinster championship with an extra-time semi-final defeat at the hands of Westmeath, before suffering defeats against Galway and Kerry in the All-Ireland series.

Kildare Senior Football Statement



Brian Flanagan was appointed Kildare Senior Football Manager in 2024 on a four-year term.



Following a comprehensive review of the 2026 season, Brian Flanagan will continue as Kildare Senior Football Manager in 2027, with the full support of… pic.twitter.com/6PDjrDUPiH — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) September 3, 2026

Kildare Senior Football Statement

“Brian Flanagan was appointed Kildare senior football manager in 2024 on a four-year term.

“Following a comprehensive review of the 2026 season, Brian Flanagan will continue as Kildare senior football manager in 2027, with the full support of the Kildare GAA Executive and Management Committee.

“We wish Brian and the team the very best of luck in 2027.”