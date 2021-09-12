Last year's beaten finalists Antrim clinch first All-Ireland intermediate crown with eight-point win

Antrim 2-21

Kilkenny 2-13

ANTRIM AVENGED FOR their defeat in last year’s decider by producing an emphatic display against Kilkenny to clinch their first All-Ireland intermediate camogie title.

By the full-time whistle, the Saffrons were eight points clear after an almost imperious effort, their goals coming from Maeve Kelly — who ended the day with 1-5 from play — and Catrine Dobbin.

Róisín McCormick left a major imprint on the game too, as she finished with a tally of nine points, including five frees.

For Kilkenny, their wait for a first intermediate title since 2016 stretches on for another year.

It was they who sprang from the traps in the early doors, coming out with a burst of quick scores to launch them into 0-4 to 0-1 lead after just five minutes. Everyone on the Kilkenny half-forward line registered a score in that stretch, including two points from Sarah Walsh.

Antrim did get the opening point of the day from the stick of Kelly, but the Ulster outfit struggled to match Kilkenny score-for-score in that opening period.

The Cats also created a goal opportunity in that sequence, but Danielle Quigley’s shot along the ground came back off the post and was followed by a mishit.

Antrim profited from that reprieve almost immediately as McCormick pointed from the puckout, with two more scores bringing the sides back level on 10 minutes.

Lucia McNaughton then edged Antrim ahead briefly before Quigley compensated for her missed goal opportunity with a pointed effort.

Antrim held a slender one-point lead at the first water break, and both sides traded scores to stay on level terms on the resumption.

But last year’s wounded finalists pounced to claim the advantage 21 minutes through a well-engineered goal. Kelly swept the ball low through the legs of Kilkenny goalkeeper Sinéad Farrell after racing inside through the Kilkenny defence and unleashing her shot from outside the post.

Eva Hynes and Sophie O’Dwyer responded with crucial points for Kilkenny to reduce the gap to one point but Antrim took over again and dominated the final strides of the first half, chalking up four points without reply to put them 1-11 to 0-9 ahead at the break.

On the restart, Áine Magill and Kelly stretched Antrim’s lead to seven points with two quick-fire points, while full-back Niamh Donnelly made a crucial intervention to prevent a goal chance.

O’Dwyer landed Kilkenny’s first score since the 24th minute when she slotted her second free shortly after and popped up again moments later with a monstrous free from 65 metres out to leave them trailing 0-11 to 1-13.

Players battling for possession in the intermediate final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Antrim were still a length ahead and Kilkenny saw another goal opportunity pass them by when Antrim keeper Catrina Graham produced an important save to keep her sheet clean.

But O’Dwyer went knocking again when she stood over a free in front of the posts, and blasted her shot past the Kilkenny players on the line to cut the gap to just four.

Antrim, however, had another heroic response in their locker. They replied with an impressive 1-4, including a brilliant team goal which included a string of sweet passes from substitute Anna Connolly and McCormick before Dobbin buried her attempt into the bottom corner.

From there, Antrim eased over the line with a slew of insurance points to clinch a historic first intermediate crown. A late consolation goal from Sarah Crowley was the final act of the day from Kilkenny.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Sarah Walsh [0-2], Eva Hynes [0-3], Ciara O’Keefe [0-1], Danielle Quigley [0-1], Sophie O’Dwyer [1-6, 4f]

Scorers for Antrim: Maeve Kelly [1-5], Róisín McCormick [0-9, 4f], Lucia McNaughton [0-1], Nicole O’Neill [0-3], Catrine Dobbin [1-2], Áine Magill [0-1], Sarah Crowley [1-0]

Kilkenny

1. Sinéad Farrell [St Lachtain's]

2. Niamh Leahy [Emeralds], 3. R Phelan [Conahy], 4. Ciara Murphy [Tullaroan]

5. Sarah Crowley [Mooncoin], 6. Leann Fennelly [Mullinavat], 7. Tiffanie Fitzgerald [Young Irelands]

8. Laura Hegarty [Lisdowney], 9. Ciara Phelan [Dicksboro]

10. Eva Hynes [Thomastown], 11. Sarah Walsh [Thomastown], 12. Ciara O’Keeffe [Young Irelands]

13. Sophie O’Dwyer [James Stephens], 14. Hannah Scott [James Stephens], 15. Danielle Quigley [O'Loughlin Gaels]

Subs:

19. Jennifer Leahy [James Stephens] for Hegarty [35 mins]

18. Therese Donnelly [Thomastown] for Quigley [42 mins]

22. Sinéad O’Keefe [Thomastown] for Fitzgerald [45 mins]

20. Caoimhe Dowling [Dicksboro] for Scott [52 mins]

25. Róisín O’Keefe [Thomastown] for C O’Keefe [56 mins]

Antrim

1. Catrina Graham [Ahoghill]

2. Chloe Drain [Cúchulainn Dhún Láthaí], 3. Niamh Donnelly [Mac Uillan Bhaile an Chaistil], 4. Maria Lynn [Seamróga Loch gCaol]

5. Colleen Patterson [Ruairi Óg Chois Abhann Dalla], 6. Caoimhe Conlon [Cúchulainn Dhún Láthaí], 7. Maeve Connolly [Seamróga Loch gCaol]

8. Lucia McNaughton [Seamróga Loch gCaol], 9. Nicole O’Neill [Cúchulainn Dhún Láthaí]

10. Maeve Kelly [Mac Uillan Bhaile an Chaistil], 11. Amy Boyle [Seamróga Loch gCaol], 12. Áine Magill [Cúchulainn Dhún Láthaí]

13. Róisín McCormick [Seamróga Loch gCaol], 14. Christine Laverty [Seamróga Loch gCaol], 15. Catrine Dobbin [Seamróga Loch gCaol

Subs:

25. Anna Connolly [Seamróga Loch gCaol] for Laverty [37 mins]

17. Katie McAlesse [Portglenone] for Magill [50 mins]

18. Shauna Deviln [Seamróga Loch gCaol] for Patterson [59 mins]

24. Laoise McKenna [Bridini Oga] for Boyle [60 mins]

23. Katie McKillop [Seamróga Loch gCaol] for Connolly [60 mins].

