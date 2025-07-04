TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT. In case you missed it earlier on the Coolmore Sponsored Tipperary App. Liam Cahill has named the Tipperary Team that will play Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final on Sunday July 6th at 4pm in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/SzLSVCQoEP
Eoin Cody starts for Kilkenny as Tipperary name unchanged team for All-Ireland semi-final
KILKENNY HAVE MADE two changes for their All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Tipperary, as the sides prepare to meet in Croke Park on Sunday [throw-in, 4pm].
Eoin Cody returns to the full-forward line for Stephen Donnelly after recovering from injury while Shane Murphy replaces Tommy Walsh at corner-back.
Cody missed the Leinster final win over Galway due to injury, but manager Derek Lyng revealed earlier this week that he has returned to full fitness and would be available for selection.
Harry Shine and Marty Murphy have both been ruled out from the Kilkenny squad since the Leinster final due to injury.
Meanwhile, Tipperary have named an unchanged side from the team that defeated Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final at the Gaelic Grounds.
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels) 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels) 4. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)
5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands) 6. Richie Reid ( Shamrocks Ballyhale) 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
10. John Donnelly (Thomastown) 11. Adrian Mullan (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)
13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
Subs:
Tipperary
1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)
5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)
10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)
13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
Subs:
