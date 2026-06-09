Blow for Dublin as key forward Killian McGinnis ruled out for rest of the season

THE DUBLIN FOOTBALLERS have suffered a blow ahead of their All-Ireland Round 2B clash with Cavan as Killian McGinnis has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

McGinnis sustained a cruciate and medial ligament tear during the second half of his side’s recent defeat against Louth. The Skerries Harps forward initially tried to play on after suffering the injury but was forced off after 43 minutes.

Dublin GAA has confirmed the news to The 42 after it was first reported by the Irish Independent.

McGinnis will be a major loss to Dublin for their trip to Breffni Park on Sunday afternoon. However, the side will also be boosted by the return of manager Ger Brennan to the sidelines after the completion of his 12-week suspension.

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Brennan received the ban over his involvement in a half-time melee during their league game against Galway.

In his absence, Dean Rock took charge for Dublin’s Leinster championship games against Wicklow, Louth and Westmeath, as well as their All-Ireland series defeat against Louth.

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