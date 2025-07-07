Tullamore double-header confirmed for All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals

GLENISK O’CONNOR PARK, Tullamore, will stage a mouth-watering double-header of TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals on Saturday week, 19 July.

Holders Kerry will face 2021 and 2022 champions Meath first at 5.15pm, before Dublin and Galway go head to head in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final thriller at 7.30pm. Both games are live on TG4, with results required on the day.

Dublin were the first team into this year’s semi-finals after a comprehensive 3-15 to 0-7 win over Cork at Parnell Park on Saturday. They were followed swiftly by Galway, whose quick start laid the platform for a 1-18 to 1-12 victory over Waterford at Tuam Stadium.

The Tribe famously dethroned Dublin in Donnycarney last year, triumphing 3-7 to 1-12 after extra time. They went on to reach the final, but Kerry reigned supreme for the first time since 1995 after back to back decider defeats.

The Kingdom marched into the last four after an impressive 3-12 to 0-11 win over Kildare later on Saturday at Austin Stack Park, while Meath swatted aside Tipperary at Páirc Tailteann on Sunday. The final scoreline in Navan was 2-17 to 1-6.

The semi-final pairings were confirmed in a draw after the group stages. Kerry-Meath is a repeat of their last two All-Ireland quarter-finals, which the defending champions comfortably won, and the 2022 showpiece, won by the Royals.

All four sides are bidding for spots in the All-Ireland final, scheduled for Sunday, 3 August, in Croke Park.

Armagh have been notified that the joint management team of Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney will be stepping down as the senior team management. pic.twitter.com/WOMhKDcnaK — ArmaghLGFA (@ArmaghLGFA) July 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Armagh are on the hunt for a new management team following their disappointing group stage exit. Joint bosses Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney stepped down on Saturday night after their 0-15 to 0-5 relegation playoff win over Donegal.

The Orchard’s involvement in the Brendan Martin Cup race came to an end last month after they were stunned by Kildare at Box-It Athletic Grounds. Parkinson and Feeney depart after a year at the helm, having taken the mantle from Gregory McGonigle, who also stepped down after one season in charge.

“On behalf of Armagh, we extend our sincere thanks to Darnell, Joe and the backroom team for their contribution to our senior team for the 2025 season,” chairperson Sinéad Reel wrote in a statement.

“Back to back Ulster titles and senior retention leaves a strong foundation for the future of Armagh football.”

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship semi-finals.

Saturday 19 July, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Meath v Kerry, 5.15pm – Live on TG4

Dublin v Galway, 7.30pm – Live on TG4.

*****