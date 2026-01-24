Battle of the champions, new rules, departures lounge - LGFA league lift-off

1. New year, new rules

After the recent revolution in the men’s game, ladies football is following suit, with 12 playing rule enhancements being trialled across the 2026 Lidl National Football Leagues.

They debuted in competitive inter-county fare in Division 4 last weekend, with the other three tiers about to get up and running. Six of the changes mirror those introduced by the GAA’s Football Review Committee, like the two-pointer, solo and go, and 3 v 3 structure. The others look specifically at long-standing LGFA rules, including those related to the tackle, which should pave the way for more consistent refereeing.

The general consensus is excitement and optimism; hope that they will have the same positive impact in ladies football. They will be reviewed after round three, and they also apply to this year’s Higher Education Colleges competitions. The 42 recently assessed how they may impact and sought the thoughts of leading players as they gear up for action.

A new dawn for ladies football, watch this space.

*****

2. Battle of the champions

Just like last year, the Division 1 league opener sees the holders travel to the All-Ireland champions, with Kerry on the road to Dublin. This afternoon’s game had been fixed for Parnell Park, but was moved to Round Towers’ JYSK Park midweek. The Dublin men face Donegal in Croke Park this evening (Meath will also play at GAA HQ as Pairc Tailteann is redeveloped). The venue switch will have disappointed Dublin fans wishing to take in both games.

Live coverage remains on TG4, and it will be one worth tuning in for. Dublin versus Kerry is always an interesting battle, with both sides enjoying free-flowing, skillful football. The two counties have lifted plenty of silverware in recent years, and share a fascinating rivalry. Their managements are both set for their second seasons; Paul Casey and Derek Murray bringing continuity to the Dubs, and Mark Bourke settled in the Kingdom.

Dublin haven’t exactly been frontrunners in the league, winning just two in their history (2018 and 2021) and preferring to plan their championship peak to perfection. Kerry have secured two of the last three titles; early season success would be a good response to relinquishing the Brendan Martin Cup in 2025. It all starts with this blockbuster clash.

*****

3. Top-flight tussle

Galway's Kate Geraghty challenges Emma Duggan of Meath. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1 is hugely competitive, with Meath, Galway, Armagh, Waterford, Kildare and Cork joining Dublin and Kerry at the top table. The other games are down for decision on Sunday, with the meeting of the last two All-Ireland finalists, Meath and Galway, among the standout ties.

The Tribe raised an eyebrows this week with a social media search for a goalkeeper, for which previous experience in the position is not required. They are the reigning Division 2 champions, bouncing back up immediately alongside Cork. A trend from 2022-25 inclusive highlights just how open ladies football has been of late: teams promoted from the second-tier went on to win the top-flight at the first attempt. Any game really could go any way on any given day. With two teams facing relegation again, fast starts are necessary. Consolidating Division 1 status will be the top priority for most, along with panel development.

While six of the eight top-flight teams had new managers last season, the same amount see continuity at the helm in 2026 with Kildare (Pat Sullivan), Waterford (Tomás Mac an tSaoir), Cork (Joe Carroll), Galway (Daniel Moynihan) alongside Dublin and Kerry. Gregory McGonigle returns to the Armagh hot seat, and Meath have a new leader in former Clare and Louth boss Wayne Freeman.

*****

4. Departures lounge

2025 Player of the Year Hannah Tyrrell is the headline retirement: she and Nicole Owens both called time on their decorated Dublin careers after their All-Ireland final win over the Royals last August. How do you fill that void?

“You probably don’t if I’m being honest” — the words of captain Carla Rowe. “You don’t fill it for a while. Hannah and Nicole, they’re big personalities and big leaders on the pitch, but what people don’t see is the stuff that’s off it, around the dressing room.

“We’ve seen big names retire before: Sinéad Aherne, Lyndsey Davey, Noelle Healy, I could go on. There’s opportunity for girls to step up and to show that they’re the next leader of Dublin. I know the girls will do that because that’s what’s been instilled in us the whole way through.”

Scoring star: Hannah Tyrrell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There’ll be ins and outs across the country, and the picture will become clearer over the coming weeks. The number of Irish players in the AFLW continue to rise, with over 40 set to play in 2026. Cork dual star Hannah Looney was a recent high-profile signing, with some players committing solely to the Australian game and others hoping to balance both. Vikki Wall and Aishling Moloney are notable absentees from the Meath and Tipperary panels after featuring last year, while Aimee Mackin has thrown her lot in with Armagh.

*****

5. Down the divisions

A scan through Division 2 outlines the quality: Mayo, Tipperary, Tyrone, Donegal Cavan, Monaghan, Westmeath, Wexford. Mayo travel to Cavan for an opener that will be live-streamed by the LGFA, with three-time All-Ireland winner and All-Star Diane O’Hora taking charge of her native county after recent success with Kildare. The Green and Red, and All-Ireland intermediate champions Kildare, will be targetting a swift return to Division 1, but this is gearing up to be a dog fight.

Same applies in Division 3 and 4, with teams that have been yo-yoing in recent years looking to set out their stall early doors. Roscommon and Clare have dropped to the third tier, with Carlow and Offaly relegated to the basement. The latter pair opened their promotion bids with wins last weekend, while Leitrim sent out a statement of intent with a 6-17 to 2-10 victory against Longford following their short experience of senior football last year.

“We really want to get out of Division 4 this year,” as Niamh Tighe told The 42 this week. “That’s a massive aim of ours. We’ve fallen off the final hurdle the last couple of years, which has been really disappointing.

“Great start to the campaign, great buzz in the group.”

That, indeed, is what everyone is chasing at the outset of a new season.

*****

Lidl National Football League – Division 1

Saturday 24 January

Dublin v Kerry, JYSK Park, Round Towers, 2.45pm – Live on TG4

Sunday 25 January

Armagh v Waterford, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm

Cork v Kildare, MTU, 2pm

Meath v Galway, Summerhill, 2pm.

*****