Broken political promises, no funding and a lack of contact hours: Ireland's struggling academy system

TAKE A GLANCE at the recent records set by Michael Noonan’s goal for Shamrock Rovers in Molde and Mason Melia’s transfer fee to Tottenham Hotspur and you can easily convince yourself that the League of Ireland academy system is humming in the new, post-Brexit paradigm.

The reality on the ground is different.

Here’s an alarming stat to balance against the headlines generated by Noonan and Melia’s successes.

The minutes played by Irish players under the age of 21 in the League of Ireland men’s Premier Division actually fell in 2024, dropping by 4.7% on the previous year, to a total of 43,106 minutes.

Drogheda accounted for 35.2% of all the minutes played by Irish U21 players, with St Pat’s next on 18.8%. At the other end of the scale, champions Shelbourne accounted for 5.4% of the total minutes played, while Galway United contributed just 0.3% and Derry City ranking bottom of the list with 0.1%.

This drop comes at a time when that total should be increasing.

For one thing, the player pool is bigger. While some players have chosen to move to Europe rather than stay at home post-Brexit, informed sources estimate that only around four players per year have moved from LOI academies to EU countries since Brexit. Prior to Brexit, between 30 and 50 players aged 16 or 17 were estimated to have moved from Ireland to Britain each year.

Plus, last year saw a change in the scheduling of U20 National League fixtures from Sunday to Saturday, so as to allow academy players align with first-team training schedules and give them a better chance of playing first-team football.

Speaking before this season and in the aftermath of Melia’s €2 million move, Stephen Kenny sounded a cautious note around youth development.

“[Mason Melia] is a unique player”, said Kenny.

“Not many squads in the Premier Division are going to have too many 16 year olds in the first team. Is the U20 league at a level? The pitches are not great. I’ve been at some of the matches, not great facilities.”

Mason Melia. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Kenny says Pat’s are trying to bridge the developmental gap by sending academy players on loan to the First Division, which last year saw a 5.5% rise in Irish U21 minutes played. (It’s a very young league overall: Irish U21 players accounted for 44% of the total minutes played.)

Advertisement

The First Division does not offer full-time professional environments, however, the kind of environment in which Irish teenagers would have been immersed at a British club prior to Brexit.

And here’s another jarring stat: Informed sources say the League of Ireland has a total of just 31 players aged between 16 and 18 in full-time football environments at the moment.

“If we can start putting a plan in place where we are integrating into schools, that’s how I see full-time football coming into Ireland,” says Cork City’s academy director, Liam Kearney.

“It’s not going to be straightforward, but at the end of the week we need to look at the contact hours, and ask if we’re doing enough? At the moment, we are not.”

Kearney cites Transition Year programmes such as Shamrock Rovers’ as an example, but the complicating factor is how to ensure players can keep on getting full-time coaching while returning to education in fifth and sixth year.

While Mason Melia’s transfer from Pat’s to Spurs is held up as a potential template for the kinds of fees that can be commanded by clubs who agree to invest properly in players’ potential, it should be acknowledged that Melia dropped out of school after his Junior Cert to focus on football.

While that decision looks to have worked out for a talent as great as Melia, it won’t suit everyone: we know of one promising Irish underage international and LOI academy player who also dropped out of school a few years ago to focus on full-time football. It didn’t work out, and he’s now in his early 20s and playing in the Leinster Senior League.

Adam Murphy of St Pat’s combined full-time football with second-level education by choosing to attend the Institute of Education on Leeson Street, a fee-paying grind school which offers more timetable flexibility than other schools.

But these are individual solutions which won’t suit everybody, and Kearney says investment is needed to formalise link-ups between clubs and schools to ensure a balance between education and the hours needed to compete at the elite end of professional football.

It’s widely acknowledged that funding is needed to be invested in two main areas: facilities and staff.

The contrast with other European countries when it comes to staffing is stark. Under the most recent set of Uefa-published figures available, Ireland employed 10 full-time academy staff across all clubs where Poland employed 376 people, Croatia 190, and Austria 114.

Finn Sherlock and Matthew Moore, for instance, left Shelbourne and Cork City respectively to join German club Hoffenheim, who have a minimum of seven full-time staff working with each of their underage teams.

The full-time academy staff in Ireland are supported by hard-working, Uefa-qualified coaches whose hours and work commitments far outweigh the value of expenses they are paid.

While academies are finding ways of increasing the number of coaching hours with their players - Shelbourne convinced parents and schools to give their academy kids a half-day on a Tuesday so as to be able to spend five-and-a-half hours on site at the AUL complex, for example – the general lack of staff means players don’t get as much individualised work and feedback as their British counterparts are.

Multiple figures involved in academies told The 42 that Irish football is painfully lagging behind in ancillary staff, not just football coaches. This includes professionals in the realms of video analysis, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and psychology.

Luke Byrne, technical director at Shels, told The 42 recently that players who have come through the Irish academy system lag behind in athletic development, and one of the principles of their off-season recruitment was to “raise the athletic floor” of the first team by signing from abroad. Byrne pointed to the FC Zurich team that knocked Shels out of the Conference League qualifiers last year, saying their players had far more speed and power.

That’s not to say Shels are not investing in their academy – they recently stumped up cash to give their academy players more time to work in the Sport Ireland gym at Abbotstown – but it is a reflection that the system is not currently serving all of the first-team’s needs.

(The PFAI have proposed a remedy to this situation whereby every first-team squad would need to include at least three academy players.)

This impression is shared abroad: one Irish academy figure told The 42 that he has heard several English clubs repeat a mantra they held before Brexit, that they do not begin judging an Irish player until at least nine months after they arrived, as it takes that long to get up to speed with the basic physical demands.

None of these issues will be addressed without funding, and one proposal that has been discussed by the FAI is a ‘matching’ system, whereby a club agrees to invest a certain amount in a staff hire that is then matched by the State.

But the greater question mark is when the money is going to arrive. The FAI say they need €10 million per year to give Irish football a chance of competing with the rest of Europe, and the new Programme for Government commits to exploring a means of finding this money.

Those on the ground in Irish football believe this investment was an emergency years ago, and are dispirited by the fact the new government does not appear to treat it with anything like the same urgency.

The 42 this week asked the new minister for sport Patrick O’Donovan when the money will arrive, and he admitted it is “not imminent”, saying he has been busy dealing with the recent controversy at the Arts Council. (Along with sport, O’Donovan’s department includes arts, media, communications, and culture.)

Patrick O'Donovan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He added it would only be fair to start asking him about the progress of government commitments in a year’s time, a comment which gave the impression of a minister seeing the issue solely through the prism of those handing out the money rather than those in need of it. His comments caused despair among the academy figures we spoke with for this piece.

At last year’s FAI AGM, CEO David Courell told delegates the Association had pitched three potential sources for the academy investment.

One was the Brexit Adjustment Fund, brought in by the EU to help industries affected by the British vote. Embarrassingly, the FAI applied for its funds after the date for applications had closed.

The fund was created in October 2021 and figures at the FAI spotted its potential and raised it at the time, but it’s believed they were not empowered to follow up on it, with former CEO Jonathan Hill preferring a more unified message to government with regard to all funding. In retrospect, that is an unforgivable error.

The FAI have also lobbied for an increase to the betting levy to 3%, which would then be used to support academies. While this commitment was included in Fianna Fáil’s pre-election manifesto, they abandoned it and did not include it in the Programme for Government.

Related Reads The power of risk inspires adventure of a lifetime for Drogheda United goalkeeper Stephen Kenny labels Ian Harte 'an empty vessel' in response to criticism 'We need to find the next Will Jarvis' - How Shelbourne are embracing football's data revolution

The 42 asked Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue, now the junior minister for sport, what happened to his party’s promise.

“I wasn’t party to the particular negotiations”, he said. “That’s something to be agreed between all parties. From my point of view, the important thing here is the joint commitment of the government to invest in sport.”

That leaves the legacy of Euro 2028, which is more than three years away.

In the mean-time, clubs themselves have pressed ahead with their own plans, the most creative is that of Shamrock Rovers, who have reclassified their academy as a childcare provider to increase coaching contact hours and access funding from the Department of Children.

The Rovers plan may prove to be a game-changer, and the performances of Cory O’Sullivan and Victor Ozhianvuna in their European tie with Molde speaks well of their work at academy level.

But the wider academy system in Ireland is desperately underfunded, and beyond the obvious, headline exceptions, it is not currently having the kind of general and widespread impact on top-tier League of Ireland football as it should be making. This in turn will have a detrimental future impact on the senior international team.

For all the hard work and creative thinking at all levels of the game, the fundamentals in Ireland remain unsound, which all eventually leads to an ever-diminishing peak at the top of the game.

As it stands, the safe bet is not to predict the Irish international team is currently at a nadir, but at a low point on the journey to another lower point still.

With reporting by David Sneyd