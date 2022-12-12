Positive news for Leinster concerning Furlong and Sexton ahead of Gloucester clash

Sexton could be back to face Gloucester.

LEINSTER HEAD coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Friday evening’s Round 2, Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester Rugby (KO: 8.00pm – live on RTÉ TV and radio).

Charlie Ngatai came through the game at the weekend against Racing 92 with no issues after his return from a shoulder injury.

Good news surrounds Johnny Sexton who increased his training load towards the end of last week and will be further assessed this week for a calf injury ahead of a final decision prior to Friday’s kick-off.

Tadhg Furlong’s situation is similar to Sexton, although his injury is to his ankle rather than his calf, with a final decision on whether he faces Gloucester to be taken closer to kick-off.

Seven players – Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) – remain out.

