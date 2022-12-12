Membership : Access or Sign Up
Positive news for Leinster concerning Furlong and Sexton ahead of Gloucester clash

Both players could face the English side on Friday.

22 minutes ago 443 Views 0 Comments
Sexton could be back to face Gloucester.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Friday evening’s Round 2, Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester Rugby (KO: 8.00pm – live on RTÉ TV and radio).

Charlie Ngatai came through the game at the weekend against Racing 92 with no issues after his return from a shoulder injury.

Good news surrounds Johnny Sexton who increased his training load towards the end of last week and will be further assessed this week for a calf injury ahead of a final decision prior to Friday’s kick-off.

Tadhg Furlong’s situation is similar to Sexton, although his injury is to his ankle rather than his calf, with a final decision on whether he faces Gloucester to be taken closer to kick-off.

Seven players – Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) – remain out.

