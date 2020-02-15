This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meath seal Leinster U20 semi-final clash with holders Dublin as Kildare also advance

The Lilywhites will face either Laois or Westmeath whose quarter-final clash was postponed.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 5:04 PM
45 minutes ago 1,101 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5008706
Two Leinster U20 football championship games went ahead in the difficult conditions.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MEATH WILL FACE Leinster U20 title holders Dublin in the semi-final next weekend after clinching a seven-point win over Wexford.

Shane Walsh top-scored for the Royals, hitting 1-3 on the way to a 1-12 to 1-05 victory in Enniscorthy.

Amidst the poor weather conditions due to Storm Dennis, a second pitch inspection was carried out in St Patrick’s Park before the green light was given to proceed with the game.

Wexford made the ideal start after Todd Hynes scored a goal in the opening minute. Meath recovered from that early setback to level proceedings with a point from Matthew Costello before a Column Feeney pushed Wexford back into a 1-2 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

Meath gradually took control of the tie after the restart. Walsh grabbed his goal after just three minutes, while Jack O’Connor, Jordan Morris and Cian Rogers put them five points clear.

The sides exchanged scores for the remainder of the tie as Meath held on to book a date with Dublin in next weekend’s Leinster semi-final.

Meanwhile, Kildare are also through to the last four of the provincial competition after a late Paddy McDermott point ensured a narrow victory over Offaly in St Conleth’s Park.

Shane O’Sullivan finished with 1-3 for the hosts to help them to a 1-7 to 0-9 win while Sean Courtney top-scored for Offaly with four points.

Playing in difficult conditions, the visitors held a 0-6 to 0-4 lead at half-time before O’Sullivan found the net for Kildare on 38 minutes. Offaly responded to go three points clear but Kildare rallied with Alex Beirne hitting the equaliser point after 52 minutes.

McDermott followed that up with the winner to send the Lilywhites through to semi-finals where they will face either Laois or Westmeath. 

Their quarter-final clash was postponed today.

Leinster U20 Football Championship Quarter-Final Results:

Meath 1-12 Wexford 1-5

Kildare 1-7 Offaly 0-9

