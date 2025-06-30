Maguire and Kupcho fail to fire as Im and Lee win LPGA team event

SOUTH KOREANS IM Jin-hee and Lee So-mi birdied the first playoff hole to beat Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang in the LPGA Dow Championship pairs event in Michigan on Sunday.

Lee rolled in the winning birdie putt, she and Im both able to celebrate a first LPGA title after Khang was unable to get the US duo’s birdie putt to drop.

Khang and Thompson — an 11-time LPGA winner who is playing a limited schedule this year — climbed to the top of the leaderboard at Midland Golf Club with a 10-under-par 60, combining for 10 birdies in a best-ball format to build a four-round total of 20-under 260.

Thompson’s seven-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole gave the Americans a one-shot clubhouse lead.

But Lee drilled a birdie putt at the 17th that pulled the South Koreans level and after a birdie attempt by Im at 18 burned the edge they signed for an eight-under 62 and headed back to 18 for the playoff, which reverted to the alternate-shot format in which the first and third rounds were played.

Advertisement

Thompson’s tee shot gave the Americans the best look at birdie, but Im drilled her putt to put the pressure on Khang who missed from short range.

American Lindy Duncan and China’s Miranda Wang combined for 11 birdies in an 11-under 59 to climb 13 places into a tie for third on 18-under 262.

They were joined by Belgium’s Manon De Roey and France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who had seven birdies and a bogey in their 64.

Overnight leaders Sarah Schmelzel and Albane Valenzuela endured a frustrating day. They had four birdies in the first 11 holes but couldn’t find another, their four-under 66 leaving them alone in fifth on 263.

Leona Maguire and Jennifer Kupcho, who held the 36-hole lead, couldn’t sustain a Sunday challenge as they carded a two-under par 68 to finish seven shots back.

– © AFP 2025