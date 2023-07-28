Maguire slips back after mixed second round at penultimate Ladies Major of the season

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS slipped back to one-over after a mixed second round at the Evian Championship in France, which is the penultimate Ladies Major of the season.

Maguire carded a two-over 73 to leave her a tie for 40th, with Paula Reto of South Africa sitting at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under.

The Cavan native, who opened with a 70, picked up two birdies in the first four holes but she suffered her first setback with a bogey on the fifth hole. Another bogey followed on the 11th and a double-bogey on the 16th. There was some respite with a birdie on the 15th but she finished with a third bogey of the round on the 18th to leave her on one-over overall.

Stephanie Meadow is currently on three-under under two after starting her second round on the back nine. She parred the 10th and birdied the 11th.

