Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Welsh star Liam Williams won't return from injury in time to face Ireland

The British and Irish Lion has been troubled with an ankle injury since last October.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 7:45 AM
Liam Williams is out of Saturday's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Liam Williams is out of Saturday's game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIAM WILLIAMS HAS been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Ireland after the Welsh full-back failed to recover from his ankle injury.

The 28-year-old was considered a possibility for this weekend’s match as recently as Saturday, when Wayne Pivac – the Welsh coach – said it was ‘touch and go’ whether he’d be travelling to Dublin or not. But yesterday it emerged that the ankle injury he suffered prior to the World Cup semi-final, is still affecting him.

“He’s struggling at the moment,” Welsh defence coach, Byron Hayward, said. “It’s probably a bit too early for Liam. We’re looking at the fourth and fifth game in the championship for when he’ll be available.

“The boys we did select went well last weekend, Leigh Halfpenny had a great game at full back, though it would be nice to get Liam back. The date of his return will be governed by the medical team in terms of where he’s at and how he progresses in the next couple of weeks.”

Better news for the Welsh surrounds Gareth Davies, the scrum-half, Owen Watkin, the centre and hooker Elliot Dee. All three missed last weekend’s 42-0 win over Italy but all are available for selection against Ireland.

