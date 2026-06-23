Westminster chaos, Messi genius, and England's hopes resting on Harry Kane

KEIR STARMER IS a bona fide football supporter but surely even his bout of World Cup fever was not the reason for his decision to resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom?

There are better ways to go on the mitch.

His announcement came on the eve of England’s second group game, against Ghana in Boston Stadium, and brings to an end his 717-day premiership. At least he saw Arsenal win the Premier League.

So far it’s looking like the English FA’s succession plan for Gareth Southgate with Thomas Tuchel might actually be far savvier than anything Westminster could muster.

When Starmer took up office in Downing Street, his security detail meant he was no longer able to use his standard season tickets at the Emirates Stadium.

Instead, they came to an arrangement with the club to allow him the use of a private box whenever his schedule allowed him space to attend games in north London.

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There’s a chasm in the schedule now, and maybe he will use his time away to truly bask in the comfort blanket of a World Cup.

For many it is an escape from reality, all those stresses and pressures that come with the relentless struggle of life. Imagine he was Tottenham Hotspur supporter, though?

He no longer has to worry about who is mouthing off about him on Good Morning Britain or This Morning.

Historically, it is usually the English national team that finds itself in a state of crisis at this point of a World Cup.

Now the UK lurches towards more insecurity, and dangerously close to Nigel Farage’s Reform Party getting even more of a foothold.

As the fallout from Starmer’s resignation continued – and it looks like he will be replaced as Labour leader by Evertonian Andy Burnham, a true commitment to levelling up for the North of England – The 42 travelled through Miami airport in the hope that a scheduled layover in Philadelphia would not be disrupted by forecasts of severe winds, thunder and lightning.

Boston is the next port of call to watch England, but for 90 glorious minutes, strangers also gathered in front of a large screen in Terminal E at Miami Airport to watch Lionel Messi break the all-time goal record in the men’s World Cup.

He missed a penalty before making amends with a move and finish that we have all witnessed on almost a weekly basis for the best part of two decades.

For good measure, he added a second in stoppage time to take his tally to 18 goals.

For context, the United Kingdom has had six prime ministers since May 2010. In those 16 years, Messi has now scored 780 goals for club and country.

From David Cameron to Starmer, with Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak squeezed in for good measure, Messi has averaged 130 goals during each term of power. A completely pointless stat, in all honesty, but one that can only be even vaguely justified in the midst of a World Cup.

Lifting the World Cup in Qatar was supposed to be the perfect way to go out. Instead, Messi continues to redefine perfection. He breaks hearts and fills hearts in equal measure with his divinity.

Five goals in his first two games of this tournament show that this is not just an emotional send-off, it’s lift off for another surge towards glory that would require unfathomable superlatives. And sure he only turns 38 on Wednesday, he has long been saving his legs, and when his mind remains as sharp, we should all be willing him to continue for as long as possible.

Immortality has been secured; we do not need to finalise any epitaph just yet.

Others seek to replicate his success but, of course, will never find the same mystique. Kylian Mbappe – now on 15 goals – may even surpass Messi in this tournament.

Harry Kane, for example, is another on 10 goals after finding the net in England’s 4-2 win over Croatia last week.

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Tuchel realised very quickly that he needed to build his entire attack around the Bayern Munich star. Some of his squad selections cause outrage ahead of the tournament, and by leaving both Phil Foden and Cole Palmer at home, the manager denied many the opportunity to argue about which of them should be playing centrally and which of them was the sole cause of the ruination of their attack.

England are not yet in crisis and might just avoid one altogether by adhering to Tuchel’s methods.

Starmer could have a front row seat, but to be honest, we all know he’d be better off doing whatever he can to just watch Messi.