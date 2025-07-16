Wallabies get Valetini fitness boost ahead of Lions Test

FLANKER ROB VALETINI has resumed training in a big boost for Australia ahead of the first Test against the British and Irish Lions, with assistant coach Geoff Parling Wednesday “very hopeful” the dynamic forward will be fit.

The ACT Brumbies stalwart — arguably Australia’s best player — has been battling a hamstring issue and missed their warm-up clash against Fiji this month.

But Englishman Parling — who played for the Lions on their last tour of Australia in 2013 — said the backrower was making progress and could feature if he passes a fitness final test.

“Rob trained (on Tuesday). He’s a quality player like everyone knows and we’re very hopeful he’ll be available for selection,” said Parling, who will depart the Wallabies to become Leicester Tigers head coach once the Lions tour is over.

There have been suggestions that the Wallabies might not risk Valetini for the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday, with two more Tests to come.

But Parling said they would select their strongest team.

“In terms of saving people for a series, I don’t think you’d ever really do that. It’s more just if someone’s fit and ready to perform, can they improve a team?” he said.

“If yeah, we’ll get them out there.”

France-based lock Will Skelton has also been dealing with a niggle, but he too is back training, leaving Parling and Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt with a selection dilemma.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams hold second row incumbency, but the giant Skelton could prove invaluable given the physical threat posed by the Lions.

“It certainly does (complicate things),” admitted Parling,

“It’s different when Will’s in there. He brings different attributes that other guys don’t have, certainly around the static excursion points like scrum, the maul, other bits, the collision. It makes my job a bit harder.”

Australia name their matchday 23 on Thursday.

With first choice fly-half Noah Lolesio out of the series after neck surgery, the number 10 jersey is up for grabs.

Ben Donaldson was initially seen as favourite to take the role, but Tom Lynagh appears to have jumped in front of him with Australian media saying he would get the nod to start.

Should Lynagh play, he will match the feat of his father Michael Lynagh, a long-time Wallabies fly-half and trusty kicker, who also played against the Lions in 1989.

– © AFP 2025