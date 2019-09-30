8 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to our liveblog.

Both these sides have experienced underwhelming starts to the season, with Arsenal currently eighth and Man United 11th.

The Red Devils’ home form has been particularly disappointing of late, losing three of their last six matches at Old Trafford.

The Gunners though have just three wins in their last 27 matches at Old Trafford. That stat, coupled with their indifferent form of late, makes this a hard game to call.