'He's fighting to stay in the game' - The €18 million Premier League striker at Bohemians

THERE WERE GOALS against Everton, Arsenal, Spurs, West Ham, Wolves and Manchester United in Lys Mousset’s first season with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

But ask his old boss, Chris Wilder, about what stands out from that 2019/20 campaign and it’s a 15-minute substitute appearance away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in early August.

“We were losing 2-1 and threw him on to try and get something from the game,” Wilder says. “Mouss got us the draw, he ran them ragged and worked so hard for us, he ran at them, took the game to them and did exactly what was asked. It was a big result for us and what he did off the bench showed that we were capable of doing something.”

Sheffield United finished that season in ninth place, two points below Arsenal.

The Chelsea back three that afternoon were Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and César Azpilicueta. They are now employed by West Ham, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Mousset this week agreed a deal with Bohemians after impressing on trial. He is still only 28, but the striker who cost a combined €18 million in transfer fees for Sheffield United and Bournemouth finds himself in the League of Ireland.

“He is fighting to stay in the game at this stage and I just hope he has the hunger and fight back in him to make the most of the opportunity,” Wilder says. “He has to respect where he is because the level he is at will put demands on him now. If he gets himself right physically then he should still have the attributes that made him a Premier League player. But he has to want to fight for his career.”

Wilder signed Mousset because Eddie Howe, then Bournemouth boss, personally recommended him. Dominic Solanke pushed him further down the pecking order on England’s south coast. Mousset, the former France underage international, had arrived a few seasons previously for €8m from Le Havre.

Jermaine Defoe was a former teammate of Mousset at Bournemouth and raved about his finishing ability. Wilder also spoke to England international Aaron Ramsdale as part of his background checks. It’s why Sheffield United eventually made him a club record €12m (£10m) signing the summer they earned promotion to the Premier League.

“Mouss offered us something different, when he gets into his stride and takes the ball with him he is formidable, and he also worked extremely hard for us,” Wilder says.

When Bohs confirmed his surprise signing, former teammate John Egan was one of the first to congratulate him. “Let’s go mon frere,” he wrote.

❤️🖤 Welcome to Dalymount. pic.twitter.com/iy7QhSzWB8 — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 5, 2025

Wilder wasn’t surprised. “He settled in really well and there was a chemistry there with the other Irish boys; David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens and we brought Callum Robinson in too. Mouss was such a likeable guy, jovial and good to be around.”

A quick Google search also allows you make assumptions as to why the player has ended up at Dalymount Park two years before he turns 30.

“Sheffield United speak to forward after his Lamborghini was involved in crash,” reads on Sky Sports headline from January 2021, with the sub headline offering more detail. “South Yorkshire Police say an orange Lamborghini ‘was involved in a collision with a number of parked cars’ in the early hours of Monday morning; Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder confirms car belongs to Lys Mousset.

“He did have his injury problems, but you can’t use that as an excuse, you have to take responsibility for your own career,” Wilder says. “From where he was then in the Premier League to where he is now of course he will be disappointed in what’s happened.

Chris Wilder with Mousset after thar 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He has fallen through the divisions but he is also playing somewhere now where he needs to realise the opportunity he has. Everyone makes mistakes and if you don’t surround yourself with the right people you have to take responsibility for that too. But there is not a bad person in there, he is a good person and everyone who knows him will want him to do well.

“If he can get this right and show the hunger that he will have to show then everyone will be a winner out of it.”

After Sheffield United, Mousset headed for Salernitana in Serie A before a move to Bochum in Germany. He was only there for a couple of months before Bild reported that his contract was terminated by mutual consent because of a “lack of motivation, unpunctuality and unprofessionalism.”

That was 13 months ago. His last goals -a brace – in competitive action came in a 3-2 win for Sheffield United against Barnsley on 24 October 2021. What a story it would be if his next comes for Bohs when they open their Premier Division season with a Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers at Aviva Stadium this day next week.

“He can frustrate and delight in equal measure,” Wilder says.