Solskjaer's clearance sale continues as Darmian returns to Serie A

The Italian international has signed a four-year deal with Parma.

By Gavan Casey Monday 2 Sep 2019, 1:01 PM
24 minutes ago 1,337 Views No Comments
Italy and now-Parma defender Matteo Darmian.
Image: Nigel French
Italy and now-Parma defender Matteo Darmian.
Italy and now-Parma defender Matteo Darmian.
Image: Nigel French

ITALY FULL-BACK MATTEO Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.

Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.

Darmian becomes the latest first-team squad member to depart Old Trafford under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, with Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling all having left on either loan or permanent deals under the Norwegian’s watch.

- © AFP 2019

